Clueless Actress Stacey Dash Files Paperwork to Run for Congress

Clueless Actress and Noted BET Hater Stacey Dash to Run for Congress

Stacey Dash presents on stage at the 88th Oscars in 2016.
Stacey Dash presents on stage at the 88th Oscars on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

Stacey Dash, an actress known for her role in the 1995 teen classic Clueless and for her conservative politics, has filed paperwork to run for Congress.

The 51-year-old actress announced earlier in the month she was considering a bid for a California seat in the House of Representatives “in response to numerous calls for me to run for office,” she tweeted. Monday she submitted the official FEC filing to create her campaign committee, Dash to DC, to run as a Republican in the 44th House District . The district runs through South Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Harbor areas and includes the towns of Compton and North Long Beach. It is currently held by Democratic Rep. Nanette Barragán and has been held by Democrats since 2012.

Dash joined Fox News as a commentator in 2014 until she was suspended in 2015, for using profanity on the air, after saying Obama didn’t “give a shit” about terrorism. She returned to the network but stopped appearing on air in September 2016, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Her contract with the network was not renewed.

Dash has accumulated a sizable record of ignorant and offensive comments on the air, in interviews, and in her book, There Goes My Social Life: From Clueless to Conservative. She said transgender people should go “in the bushes” rather than use the bathroom that matches their gender identity; she blamed the Pulse nightclub shooting on Obama and his tolerance for “Islamic terrorism”; she said that Democrats have a “plantation mentality” and that the “minority community” in Louisiana “feel[s] worthless” because “they’re getting money for free”; she called Black Lives Matters advocates “racists”; and she called Black History Month and the BET Networks a form of segregation.

