The Slatest

The Cleveland Cavaliers Just Traded Pretty Much Everyone Who Isn’t LeBron

By

LeBron James and the newly traded Isaiah Thomas during a game on Jan. 2. in Cleveland.
LeBron James and the newly traded Isaiah Thomas during a game on Jan. 2. in Cleveland.
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Pro sports trading deadlines are often anticlimactic; the speculation is usually more fun than the reality. Not so for Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. In a rapid series of moves, the Cleveland Cavaliers—whose star, LeBron James, the world’s best player, will be a free agent this summer—traded away almost half of James’ aging, underperforming supporting cast in exchange for (mostly) younger and more promising (but unproven) players. LeBron, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, J.R. Smith, Kyle Korver, and Jeff Green are still around; just about everyone else got sent elsewhere.

Here’s who the Cavs traded today, in descending order of HOLY COW:

• Point guard Isaiah Thomas (who played like a superstar for the Celtics last year, got traded for Kyrie Irving, and has been terrible for the Cavs since returning from injury)
• Shooting guard Dwayne Wade (who’s been good in a reserve role and is one of LeBron’s BFFs but has talked about wanting to eventually go back to Miami and just got his wish)
• Derrick Rose (used to be good, is now a guy who’s always hurt and can’t shoot)
• Jae Crowder (forward, brought in with Thomas, has not played well)
• Iman Shumpert (another injury-prone guard who doesn’t shoot well)
• Channing Frye (has a cool name)

And here’s who they got back in descending order of HMM, INTERESTING:

• George Hill (ex-Kings guard, passing and defense–oriented, could be exactly what the team needs but he’s getting up there at 31)
• Larry Nance Jr. (ex-Lakers forward, spectacular leaper, has shown serious potential in limited playing time, is only 25)
• Rodney Hood (ex-Jazz guard, can run and dunk and shoot 3s, ability to do all other basketball things TBD, is also only 25)
• Jordan Clarkson (ex-Lakers guard, scores well, doesn’t do much else right now but is also still, yes, 25)

Whether this will work—both in terms of immediate playoff success and in terms of convincing LeBron to re-sign in his hometown—obviously remains to be seen. But NBA fans have to be grateful to young Cavs general manager Koby Altman for giving it a real shot and turning LeBron’s team from a depressing one with a subchampionship ceiling (the team is arguably not even one of the 10 best in the NBA despite having the league’s best player) into an intriguing one that, at the very least, should put on quite a show.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Will Oremus

A Surprising New Study Says Facebook’s Ridiculed Plan to Rate the Media Could Actually Work

Dahlia Lithwick

Rob Porter’s History of Domestic Abuse Wasn’t a Secret. It’s Just That No One Cared.

Jim Newell

House Democrats Are Totally Confused About Whether to Block the Budget Deal

Heather Schwedel

There Are 157 New Emojis. These Ones Are Actually Useful.

Christina Cauterucci

New NSF Policy Could Jeopardize Funding for Research Projects Led by Sexual Harassers

Jaime Dunaway

Watch Jordan Peele’s Account of How Get Out Brought an Awe-Struck Chance the Rapper to His Feet

Most Engaging

I Supported the Iran Deal. What if It Was a Mistake?

Joshua Keating

Terrifying Things Heard on the Philadelphia Police Scanner After the Eagles Won the Super Bowl

April Glaser

The Best and Worst Super Bowl Ads

Justin Peters

From the odious commercial for Ram trucks to the truly bizarre one for Diet Coke Twisted Mango. Dilly dilly? Dilly dilly.

Volk Heroes

Rebecca Schuman

This fun new book about how Germans raise their kids will break American parents’ hearts.