Big Air Snowboarding, Amazing Photos, and an On-Air Kiss at the Winter Games

The Angle

Olympics Angle: Flying Forward Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on the weekend that was at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

By

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 11: Redmond Gerard of the United States competes during the Snowboard Men's Slopestyle Final on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 11, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
U.S. snowboarder Red Gerard competes in the Snowboard Men’s Slopestyle Final at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on Feb. 11 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.
Al Bello/Getty Images

Big air: Justin Peters has everything you need to know about the Olympics’ first big-air snowboarding competition—because, yes, some people want to launch themselves off the equivalent of a 14-story building.

Good shot: Ever wonder how Olympic photographers get such amazing photos? Nick Greene has the answers in his interview with 12-time Olympic photographer Al Bello.

Stuffed animal wrangler: Peters explains why this might be the best job at the Olympics. But it faces stiff competition from the curling measuring device guy.

TV boyfriend: Josh Levin writes about the significance of U.S. skier Gus Kenworthy’s on-air kiss.

We’ve got you covered: Here’s how to watch whatever you want, whenever you want, on the NBC Olympics website.

Happy viewing,

Jaime

Jaime Dunaway

Jaime Dunaway is a Slate intern.

