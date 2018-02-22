Armed Teachers, Wakandan Accents, and the Other Ruth Graham

Bad idea: Arming teachers would only exacerbate pre-existing problems with racially biased school discipline, Jamelle Bouie points out: “Groups at the bottom of American race hierarchy receive the brunt of state violence, full stop.”
Follow their lead: Dahlia Lithwick thinks the Parkland activists have something to teach us all, starting with “Don’t pay too much attention to Donald Trump.”
Speaking Wakandan: How dialect coach Beth McGuire (interviewed here by Aisha Harris) worked with Black Panther actors to settle on the right dialects and accents for the movie’s characters.
Not that Ruth: Growing up evangelical, Ruth Graham was constantly confused for a relative of Billy Graham’s. It made her look at his influence differently.
For fun: Christian Grey, undercover Sith lord.
So obvious now,
Rebecca