Armed Teachers, Wakandan Accents, and the Other Ruth Graham

Mourners leave after the funeral of Aaron Feis, the football coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, at Church by the Glades on Thursday in Coral Springs, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Bad idea: Arming teachers would only exacerbate pre-existing problems with racially biased school discipline, Jamelle Bouie points out: “Groups at the bottom of American race hierarchy receive the brunt of state violence, full stop.”

Follow their lead: Dahlia Lithwick thinks the Parkland activists have something to teach us all, starting with “Don’t pay too much attention to Donald Trump.”

Speaking Wakandan: How dialect coach Beth McGuire (interviewed here by Aisha Harris) worked with Black Panther actors to settle on the right dialects and accents for the movie’s characters.

Not that Ruth: Growing up evangelical, Ruth Graham was constantly confused for a relative of Billy Graham’s. It made her look at his influence differently.

For fun: Christian Grey, undercover Sith lord.

So obvious now,

Rebecca