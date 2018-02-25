A Photo Tour of CPAC’s Exhibition Hall

Books about Donald Trump and other right wing subjects are for sale inside the Conservative Political Action Conference Hub at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland—One of CPAC’s draws is its “Hub”, an exhibition where various organizations offer merchandise and literature to attendees. Here are a few photos from this year’s tables:

The CO2 Coalition is a nonprofit founded in 2015 to promote the benefits of increasing carbon emissions. In 2015, when Greenpeace asked Princeton professor William Happer, a director at the group, to author a report on CO2’s benefits for pay in an undercover sting, he asked that his fee be donated to the coalition.

Shiva Ayyadurai is a former Republican independent running to unseat Elizabeth Warren in Massacussetts. Last June, he sent Warren a DNA testing kit. He was best known previously for his defamation lawsuits in defense of his claim that he invented email.

The NRA’s massive and popular booth was back again this year. And why wouldn’t it have been?

Facebook also had a table this year, at which they initially offered demonstrations of a shooting virtual reality game on the Oculus system. It was pulled after complaints.

Some Randians were in attendance.

The Capital Research Center is a nonprofit that calls itself “America’s Investigative Think Tank.”

Sovereign Nations is a group that, on its website, describes itself “as a prolegomenon to the formation of a new, and not just sentimental, conservative and Constitutional Republic.” This evidently means tracking the supposed activity of George Soros and the growth of “cultural Marxism.” The booth touted work by Jordan Peterson, an anti-PC Canadian academic. In an interview with Vice’s Jay Caspian Kang released earlier this month, Peterson said he didn’t know if women and men could work in the workplace together without harassment and argued makeup was inherently sexually provocative. “Why do you turn your lips red?” he asked. “Because they turn red during sexual arousal, that’s why. Why do you put rouge on your cheeks? Same reason.”

Campus Reform is a group that catalogues supposed instances of political correctness run amok, and, evidently, trains aspiring conservative pundits.

Finally, one of the more popular giveaways this year was a left-mocking “Safe Spaces” coloring book promoting a forthcoming documentary called No Safe Spaces.

