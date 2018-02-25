The Slatest

A Photo Tour of CPAC’s Exhibition Hall

By

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - FEBRUARY 23: Books about Donald Trump and other right wing subjects are for sale inside the Conservative Political Action Conference Hub at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland. Earlier in the day U.S. President Donald Trump addressed CPAC, the largest annual gathering of conservatives in the nation. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Books about Donald Trump and other right wing subjects are for sale inside the Conservative Political Action Conference Hub at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland—One of CPAC’s draws is its “Hub”, an exhibition where various organizations offer merchandise and literature to attendees. Here are a few photos from this year’s tables:

The CO2 Coalition is a nonprofit founded in 2015 to promote the benefits of increasing carbon emissions. In 2015, when Greenpeace asked Princeton professor William Happer, a director at the group, to author a report on CO2’s benefits for pay in an undercover sting, he asked that his fee be donated to the coalition.

The CO2 Coalition is a nonprofit founded in 2015 to promote the benefits of increasing carbon emissions.

Shiva Ayyadurai is a former Republican independent running to unseat Elizabeth Warren in Massacussetts. Last June, he sent Warren a DNA testing kit. He was best known previously for his defamation lawsuits in defense of his claim that he invented email.

Shiva Ayyadurai is a former Republican independent running to unseat Elizabeth Warren in Massacussetts.

The NRA’s massive and popular booth was back again this year. And why wouldn’t it have been?

The NRA’s massive and popular booth was back again this year.

Facebook also had a table this year, at which they initially offered demonstrations of a shooting virtual reality game on the Oculus system. It was pulled after complaints.

Facebook also had a table this year, at which they initially offered demonstrations of a shooting virtual reality game on the Oculus system.

Some Randians were in attendance.

Some Randians were in attendance.
Some Randians were in attendance.

The Capital Research Center is a nonprofit that calls itself “America’s Investigative Think Tank.”

The Capital Research Center is a nonprofit that calls itself "America’s Investigative Think Tank."

Sovereign Nations is a group that, on its website, describes itself “as a prolegomenon to the formation of a new, and not just sentimental, conservative and Constitutional Republic.” This evidently means tracking the supposed activity of George Soros and the growth of “cultural Marxism.” The booth touted work by Jordan Peterson, an anti-PC Canadian academic. In an interview with Vice’s Jay Caspian Kang released earlier this month, Peterson said he didn’t know if women and men could work in the workplace together without harassment and argued makeup was inherently sexually provocative. “Why do you turn your lips red?” he asked. “Because they turn red during sexual arousal, that’s why. Why do you put rouge on your cheeks? Same reason.”

Sovereign Nations is a group that, on its website, describes itself "as a prolegomenon to the formation of a new, and not just sentimental, conservative and Constitutional Republic."

Campus Reform is a group that catalogues supposed instances of political correctness run amok, and, evidently, trains aspiring conservative pundits.

Campus Reform is a group that catalogues supposed instances of political correctness run amok, and, evidently, trains aspiring conservative pundits.

Finally, one of the more popular giveaways this year was a left-mocking “Safe Spaces” coloring book promoting a forthcoming documentary called No Safe Spaces.

One of the more popular giveaways this year was a left-mocking "Safe Spaces" coloring book promoting a forthcoming documentary called No Safe Spaces.
Image from "Safe Spaces" coloring book.
Image from "Safe Spaces" coloring book.
Image from "Safe Spaces" coloring book.
Image from "Safe Spaces" coloring book.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Osita Nwanevu

Osita Nwanevu is a Slate staff writer.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Molly Olmstead

Broward County Sheriff Defends His Leadership as “Amazing”

Justin Peters

Is Skater Mirai Nagasu a Jerk for Saying the Olympics Were a Dancing With the Stars Audition?

Matthew Dessem

Michelle Obama’s Memoir Becoming Will Be on Store Shelves a Week After the Midterm Elections

Molly Olmstead

The California Democratic Party Will Not Endorse Sen. Dianne Feinstein for Re-election

Sheldon Whitehouse

The Fight to Upend Decades of Supreme Court Precedent on Union Law Was Fueled by Dark Money Donors

Molly Olmstead

For First Time in Years, North Korea Says It Is Open to Talks With the U.S.

Osita Nwanevu

What CPAC Was Really About

Molly Olmstead

Mexican President Again Cancels Official Visit to the U.S. Over Tense Call With Trump

Osita Nwanevu

A Photo Tour of CPAC’s Exhibition Hall

Matthew Dessem

It’s Official: Catwoman Screenwriter Admits Catwoman Is Not a Very Good Movie

Matthew Dessem

Court Finds John Oliver Has the Right to Hire a Giant Squirrel Named “Mr. Nutterbutter” to Insult Coal Barons

Josh Levin

NBC’s Brilliant Coverage of the Women’s Downhill Was Olympics Television at Its Best

Most Read

Court Finds John Oliver Has the Right to Hire a Giant Squirrel Named “Mr. Nutterbutter” to Insult Coal Barons

Matthew Dessem

John Shuster and His Team of Curling Rejects Just Wrote the Perfect Ending to Their Underdog Story

Justin Peters

The Heavily Redacted Democratic Response Effectively Rebuts the Nunes Memo

Jeremy Stahl

NBC’s Brilliant Coverage of the Women’s Downhill Was Olympics Television at Its Best

Josh Levin

Rod Rosenstein Told the White House That Jared Kushner Would Not Be Getting Clearance Soon

Jeremy Stahl

A Brief Conversation With a Transgender Conservative at CPAC

Osita Nwanevu