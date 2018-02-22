The U.S. women’s hockey team poses after defeating Canada 3–2 in a shootout on Thursday to win the gold medal at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea. Harry How/Getty Images

Finally, gold: A U.S. hockey player used a move called “Oops, I Did It Again” to score the winning goal against archrival Canada in a thrilling shootout. Josh Levin and Justin Peters say the first gold medal for the U.S. women since 1998 is well-deserved.

Shaun White on skis: Ever heard of David Wise? He’s a two-time gold medalist in the freestyle skiing halfpipe who’s a lot nicer than White. Peters explains why nobody knows who he is.

One and only: Nick Greene interviews the figure skater who did the only legal backflip in Olympic competition.

Olympic debut: The first Alpine skiing team competition will take place Saturday. Here’s why Peters thinks it shouldn’t be included in the Winter Games.

Congrats, Gus: U.S. freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy wins the award for grossest injury of the Olympics.

