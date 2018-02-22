The Angle

Olympics Angle: The Thrill of Victory Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on U.S. women’s hockey, David Wise, and backflips.

The U.S. women’s hockey team poses with their gold medals.
The U.S. women’s hockey team poses after defeating Canada 3–2 in a shootout on Thursday to win the gold medal at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.
Harry How/Getty Images

Catch up on the latest Olympic action with this special version of The Angle. We’ll also be sending the regular newsletter at the regular time.

Finally, gold: A U.S. hockey player used a move called “Oops, I Did It Again” to score the winning goal against archrival Canada in a thrilling shootout. Josh Levin and Justin Peters say the first gold medal for the U.S. women since 1998 is well-deserved.

Shaun White on skis: Ever heard of David Wise? He’s a two-time gold medalist in the freestyle skiing halfpipe who’s a lot nicer than White. Peters explains why nobody knows who he is.

One and only: Nick Greene interviews the figure skater who did the only legal backflip in Olympic competition.

Olympic debut: The first Alpine skiing team competition will take place Saturday. Here’s why Peters thinks it shouldn’t be included in the Winter Games.

Congrats, Gus: U.S. freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy wins the award for grossest injury of the Olympics.

Look at it,

Jaime

Jaime Dunaway

Jaime Dunaway is a Slate intern.

