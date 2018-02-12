 Skip to the content

* Particular About Our Bandwagons
The Slatest

12-Year-Old Girl Arrested After Shooting in L.A. Middle School Injures Four Students

By

Parents communicate with police officers at a roadblock near Salvador Castro Middle School in Los Angeles, California on February 1, 2018, where two students were wounded, one critically, in a school shooting. Two 15-year-old students in Los Angeles were shot and wounded in class Thursday, according to witnesses and local media, in the latest school shooting to hit the United States. A boy was shot in the head, while a girl was hit in the wrist, according to reports from the scene. Local news agency CNS reported that a 'young woman,' possibly a fellow student, had been arrested. / AFP PHOTO / Frederic J. Brown (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)
Parents communicate with police officers at a roadblock near Salvadore Castro Middle School in Los Angeles, California on February 1, 2018.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Police arrested a 12-year-old girl Thursday morning as the suspect of carrying out a shooting inside a Los Angeles middle school classroom that ended with four students injured. The shooting took place right before 9 a.m. at Salvador B. Castro Middle School, which is located just west of the city’s downtown.

A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head suffered the worst injury and is in critical but stable condition. At a news conference, a doctor said the boy is likely to recover as the bullet didn’t cause any serious damage. “This child was extremely lucky,” said Dr. Aaron Strumwasser, a trauma surgeon. “The trajectory of the bullet did not hit any vital structures that were an immediate threat to life.”

A screen grab from helicopter news footage shows officers leading a handcuffed girl with long hair to a waiting squad car after a shooting at the Salvador Castro Middle School in Los Angeles on Feb. 1, 2018.
A screen grab from helicopter news footage shows officers leading a handcuffed girl with long hair to a waiting squad car after a shooting at the Salvador Castro Middle School in Los Angeles on Feb. 1, 2018.
KTLA

A 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the wrist was also taken to the hospital but she is doing fine. Two other students—one 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old-girl—suffered minor injuries as did a 30-year-old woman, although her injuries do not appear to have been gun-related.

The suspected shooter was not identified but helicopter news footage showed two officers leading a handcuffed girl with long hair to a squad car. Law enforcement officers say the motive for the shooting remains unclear, and investigators are still conducting interviews. Although there are no metal detectors at the school, the Los Angeles Unified School District requires all middle schools and high schools to carry out daily random searches through metal-detector wands throughout the school day. But an audit released last year found that the searches weren’t carried out uniformly throughout all the schools in the district.

It is extremely rare for girls to carry out school shootings. USA Today recalls that one of the most famous cases involved Brenda Spencer, who killed a principal and a custodian and injured eight students in San Diego in 1979. When she was asked why she did it her answer was “I don’t like Mondays.”

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Nick Greene

Fashion Icon Bill Belichick’s Fiercest Super Bowl Looks

Daniel Politi

12-Year-Old Girl Arrested After Shooting in L.A. Middle School Injures Four Students

Rebecca Onion

That Old-Time Racism Around Immigration is Back

Jim Saksa

Welcome to Philadelphia, Where We No Longer Hate Ourselves

Daniel Politi

San Francisco Set to Dismiss Thousands of Marijuana Convictions Dating Back to 1975

Nick Greene

Going to Golden State Would Cement LeBron’s Legacy as the Most LeBron Player of All Time

Most Engaging

Donald Trump Just Asked Congress to End the Rule of Law

Yascha Mounk

Trump Didn’t Bother to Say What Happened to the Birth Mother in His Police Adoption Anecdote

Christina Cauterucci

Stop Hovering Over My Kid!

Carvell Wallace

Advice for a mom whose son’s best friend is being raised by helicopter parents.

Mueller’s Endgame

Frank Bowman

How he can ensure that Congress sees any case against Donald Trump.