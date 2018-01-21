 Skip to the content

* An ancient curse, unlocked
The Slatest

Women Take to Streets Around the World in Second Day of Marches (and Great Signs)

By

Participants stand strong and applaud with their sign during the Women's March Anniversary 'Power To The Polls' event, January 21, 2018 at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.The rally is aimed at starting a national campaign to register voters, increase support for women and secure progressive seats in the upcoming midterm elections.
Participants stand strong and applaud with their sign during the Women’s March Anniversary “Power To The Polls” event, January 21, 2018 at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
L.E. BASKOW/Getty Images

Women—and some men—gathered Sunday across the world, after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in the United States on Saturday, capping off a weekend of demonstrations a year after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Thousands gathered in several European capitals on Sunday, including Berlin, Paris, and London, with a variety of demands but a uniform rejection of President Donald Trump. People also gathered in other cities around the world, including Melbourne and Munich.

A demonstator bears signs reading 'I am raped. Thank you. Me too' on the Trocadero esplanade in Paris on January 21, 2018 during a women's march organized as part of a global day of protests, a year to the day since Donald Trump took office as US president.?Women's March organisers stage protests in a number of cities across Europe amid the #MeToo campaign against sexual harassment, a day after the first anniversary of the inauguration of US President.
A demonstator bears signs reading “I am raped. Thank you. Me too” on the Trocadero esplanade in Paris on January 21, 2018 during a women’s march organized as part of a global day of protests, a year to the day since Donald Trump took office as US president.
JACQUES DEMARTHON/Getty Images
Activists participate in a demonstration for women's rights on January 21, 2018 in Berlin, Germany.
Activists participate in a demonstration for women’s rights on January 21, 2018 in Berlin, Germany.
Adam Berry/Getty Images

The action wasn’t just abroad though as cities across the United States also saw thousands of demonstrators take to the streets for a second day as they called for equality and urged people to go to the polls in the midterms. The marches on Sunday took place a year from the day that hundreds of thousands of women put on pink hats and demonstrated in Washington.

The global events Sunday seemed to culminate in Las Vegas, where a rally was held to launch a broad effort to get 1 million people to register to vote in an effort to come out strong in key swing states, including Nevada. “When our country was in free fall, the Women’s March got us out of our despair and out of our homes and into the streets,” said Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood and a speaker at the rally. “And ever since that day, women have been shaking the foundation of America.”

Protesters carry signs as they make their way to Sam Boyd Stadium for the Women's March 'Power to the Polls' voter registration tour launch on January 21, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Demonstrators across the nation gathered over the weekend, one year after the historic Women's March on Washington, D.C., to protest President Donald Trump's administration and to raise awareness for women's issues.
Protesters carry signs as they make their way to Sam Boyd Stadium for the Women’s March “Power to the Polls” voter registration tour launch on January 21, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sam Morris/Getty Images
Participants, one with a US President Donald Trump figure, stand strong and applaud with their signs during the Women's March Anniversary 'Power To The Polls' event, January 21, 2018 at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.The rally is aimed at starting a national campaign to register voters, increase support for women and secure progressive seats in the upcoming midterm elections.
Participants applaud with their signs during the Women’s March Anniversary “Power To The Polls” event, January 21, 2018 at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
L.E. BASKOW/Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 21: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image contains profanity.) An attendee holds a sign during the Women's March 'Power to the Polls' voter registration tour launch at Sam Boyd Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Demonstrators across the nation gathered over the weekend, one year after the historic Women's March on Washington, D.C., to protest President Donald Trump's administration and to raise awareness for women's issues. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
An attendee holds a sign during the Women’s March “Power to the Polls” voter registration tour launch at Sam Boyd Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

The Arrest of Mad Bomber Metesky, in This Week’s Open Thread

Matthew Dessem

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Wins Big at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

Jim Newell

Mitch McConnell Makes an Offer. Will Senate Democrats Accept?

Nick Greene

Nick Foles Has Gone Nuclear and Is Destroying Everything in His Path

Matthew Dessem

You Owe It to Yourself To Watch This Korean Musician Cover Pop Songs on a Rubber Chicken

Mark Joseph Stern

Standing Up for DACA Could Hurt the Democratic Party—but It’s a Moral Obligation

Most Engaging

The Funniest, Most Poignant Signs From the 2018 Women’s March

Daniel Politi

Michael Wolff Suggests Trump Is Having an Extramarital Affair “Now”

Daniel Politi

White House Releases Hilarious Photos to Show Trump Is “Working” During Shutdown

Daniel Politi

An Awful Ruling From One of Trump’s Worst Judicial Appointees

Mark Joseph Stern

John K. Bush’s opinion in Peffer v. Stephens will let the police ransack almost any suspect’s home.