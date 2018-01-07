Wolff: Trump Could Nix Post-Brexit Trade Deal if He Isn’t Invited to Royal Wedding

There could be significant bilateral consequences if Donald Trump isn’t invited to Prince Harry’s wedding, Michael Wolff said. “He doesn’t like being snubbed and wants to be the center of attention all the time,” the author of Fire and Fury told the Mail on Sunday in an interview. That means that a lack of an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding could end up affecting the chances that the United States will seal a trade deal with the United Kingdom after it leaves the European Union.
“Trump’s foreign policy doctrine is simple: you Brits suck up to him and enlist in whatever geopolitical fantasy he has going, he’ll give you what you want—though only if it doesn’t hurt him,” Wolff said. “It is not so much vengeance, rather ‘you flatter me and I’ll flatter you’.” In an example of just how little the president knows about foreign policy, Wolff claims Trump “had no idea what Brexit was” merely two weeks before the 2016 referendum.
On Sunday, British Prime Minister Theresay May confirmed Trump is going to the U.K. on a state visit, although she didn’t specify when that would happen. Wolff warned in his interview that May’s invite could very well backfire because Trump will have one goal in mind: outshining the Queen. “He sees the Queen in reality TV show terms. That’s the Trump modus operandi. He will try to Trumpalise the Queen and Buckingham Palace,” Wolff said.
