White House Releases Hilarious Photos to Show Trump Is “Working” During Shutdown

President Donald Trump is seen “working” in this photo released by the White House on Jan. 20, 2018. White House

The White House wants the American people to know President Donald Trump is working “during the Democrat shutdown.” So it sent out a couple of photos that purport to show the commander in chief doing just that. In truth though, the pictures all look like the result of a photoshoot and are unlikely to convince anyone the president was doing anything but taking “executive time” during the shutdown.

Moments ago, the @WhiteHouse released photos of President @realDonaldTrump working with his staff during what they're calling the "Democrat shutdown." https://t.co/Gl9Xn7xulJ pic.twitter.com/WjMBc1E5Xr — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 20, 2018

There are several eyebrow-raising details about all the photos, including the fact that the president is always wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap, making them rife for mockery on social media. Plus, there’s the pesky detail that none of the photos actually show Trump meeting with any congressional leaders that could signify an effort to perhaps even talk about the shutdown. Instead we see a president roaming around the White House, chatting with staff, as if he’s just holding tight and waiting for someone else to solve the problem.

The most (unintentionally) funny photo is surely the one showing Trump sitting at his desk on the phone. “I too conduct most of my most important work with a phone in my hand and nothing on my desk, while staring vacantly off into space,” Daily Beast editor Erin Gloria Ryan wrote on Twitter. Producer Rob Hedrick has a question regarding the photo: “Working on what … Sitting on hold?”

I too conduct most of my most important work with a phone in my hand and nothing on my desk, while staring vacantly off into space https://t.co/XrYVv3YEae — janu-erin (@morninggloria) January 20, 2018

White House emails: “Photos of President Donald J. Trump working in the White House during the Democrat shutdown” working on what… sitting on hold? pic.twitter.com/pKMBfo6F4r — Rob Hedrick (@RobTVLA) January 21, 2018

White House emails: “Photos of President Donald J. Trump working in the White House during the shutdown he is responsible for” pic.twitter.com/TcmJrSuvDc — Antonio Bonanza: more myth than man (@AntonioBonanza) January 21, 2018

Another photo shows Trump walking down a hallway and the third shows him “meeting” with several staff members, including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. It looks like they don’t have a care in the world. “Everyone is very smiley in this picture,” notes Reuters reporter Ginger Gibson.

President Trump hard at work today to end the Democrat shutdown, reopen our government, and fund our great military pic.twitter.com/GzUi3tAPGw — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 21, 2018

This is a White House handout photo under the subject "Photos of President Donald J. Trump working in the White House during the Democrat shutdown." Everyone is very smiley in this picture. pic.twitter.com/OzF37mwa8x — Ginger Gibson (@GingerGibson) January 20, 2018

The conclusion? “An emerging trend is that Trump and his staff have no idea how to stage photos to make it seem like he’s actually working.” Some are calling on President Barack Obama’s photographer, Pete Souza, to do his trolling magic and show what it really looks like when a president is working.

An emerging trend is that Trump and his staff have no idea how to stage photos to make it seem like he’s actually working. pic.twitter.com/kFHKvWdKLf — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 21, 2018

Paging @PeteSouza RT @rebeccaballhaus: White House emails: “Photos of President Donald J. Trump working in the White House during the Democrat shutdown” pic.twitter.com/DjgRe6MiLg — UCLA Alum (@CAGirlinSF) January 21, 2018