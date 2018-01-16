 Skip to the content

White House Doctor Discusses Trump’s “Dried Secretions” at Press Conference

Donald Trump with White House doctor and Navy rear admiral Dr. Ronny Jackson in Bethesda, Maryland on Jan. 12.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Navy physician Ronnie Jackson conducted Donald Trump’s annual physical last week. On Tuesday, Jackson gave a press conference at the White House and a member of the press asked him about the December event during which Trump’s speech became slurred. Jackson’s response was … it will … good Lord, why?

I had given the president some medication—specifically some Sudafed—over the days previous and I think I had inadvertently dried up his secretions a little but more than I intended to.

This is a bipartisan issue: The public doesn’t need official updates about Barack Obama’s secretions either. And we’ve definitely already heard enough for one lifetime about Bill Clinton’s—am I right, late-night talk show hosts?

In summary: No! Gross!

