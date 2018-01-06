White House Delays Palestinian Aid Amid Effort to Slash Funding to U.N. Agency

Palestinian children ride a horse-pulled-cart carrying food aid provided by the UNRWA in Gaza City, on July 17, 2017. MOHAMMED ABED/Getty Images

The United States has at the very least delayed handing over around $125 million to the United Nations agency that helps Palestinian refugees. Axios reported Friday that the Trump administration had frozen the funding, but the State Department immediately denied the report, saying that no decision has been made on the payment just yet. Now a new report is making clear that the delay is at least in part due to tensions inside the administration as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is leading the effort to slash the funding but is facing backlash from the State and Defense departments.

The approximately $125 million was scheduled to be paid on the first working day of January and Haley has told her counterparts at the United Nations that the money won’t be coming unless Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas agrees to sit down for peace talks, Foreign Policy reports. Haley is apparently telling ambassadors at the United Nations that President Trump sees the recent votes on resolutions condemning Washington for the decision to move the U.S.

embassy to Jerusalem as a personal affront.

Trump had already said on Tuesday that he would push to withhold money from the Palestinians because they are “no longer willing to talk peace.”

...peace treaty with Israel. We have taken Jerusalem, the toughest part of the negotiation, off the table, but Israel, for that, would have had to pay more. But with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

It seems though that Haley is in the minority within the administration amid concern that a slash in funding would only feed extremism. “Only this White House would be so cynical and delusional to think after needlessly inciting the Palestinians’ outrage over Jerusalem, that cutting off aid for Palestinian refugees would force their leaders to negotiate a peace agreement,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy, the ranking Democrat in the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Trump’s administration doesn’t even seem to have the full support of Israel for such a drastic move as to cut off aid completely. Even though Israel supports a cut in funding to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would apparently prefer that it happen gradually.