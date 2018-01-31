The Washington Post Saw a “Call for Bipartisanship” In Trump’s State of the Union Address. Where?

Washington Post

After President Trump’s hour-and-20-minute State of the Union address, in which he spoke of tax cuts, patriotism, the Second Amendment, coal, “unfair trade deals,” chain migration, and ICE, the Washington Post tweeted out this image:

Here's the front page of tomorrow's Washington Post: pic.twitter.com/5HQmDNoa4r — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 31, 2018

Technically, the word “bipartisan” did appear in Trump’s speech, but it referenced the past: “In recent months, my administration has met extensively with both Democrats and Republicans to craft a bipartisan approach to immigration reform.”

There’s also this line, which is a bit more forward-looking: “So tonight, I am extending an open hand to work with members of both parties—Democrats and Republicans—to protect our citizens of every background, color, religion, and creed.”

And we can say he did mention topics which both parties are interested in resolving, such as the opioid crisis.

But a little more notably, Trump dwelled on MS-13 for lengthy sections of his speech, returning to it in two separate anecdotes. As the Post writes, Trump also “sought to repurpose the term ‘dreamer’ by saying American citizens have seen their economic prospects dimmed and personal safety put at risk because of illegal immigration.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many online disagreed with the Post’s framing. The ratio on its tweet was not good.

Congrats on a headline you absolutely, positively won't regret tomorrow. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 31, 2018

SERIOUSLY??? After Katharine Graham transformed the @washingtonpost into a remarkable newspaper which took down a corrupt American president, THIS IS THE HEADLINE YOU GO WITH??? At least she’s not alive to see this complicit bullshit. https://t.co/69qHodTEzv — Eliza Orlins (@eorlins) January 31, 2018

He went out of his way to stoke unfounded fears of immigrants by branding them murderous gang members and *this* is your headline? — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) January 31, 2018

But to be fair, the headline online didn’t go quite as far:

This is the @washingtonpost headline. Can someone please identify the "conciliatory note"? pic.twitter.com/4ythyZ5FWJ — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 31, 2018

And the article’s headline online seemed to try to go both ways: Trump calls for unity, but pushes GOP agenda in State of the Union speech. In the article itself, his tone was called “conciliatory.”

But perhaps the Post had a change of heart—or it became anxious after the backlash—because less than an hour later, it sent out an update:

This page was updated after the first edition. Here is the final front page. pic.twitter.com/nfR7p2wEPB — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 31, 2018

