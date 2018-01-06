 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
The Slatest

Twitter Makes Clear it Won’t Block Trump—as Long as He’s President

By
Jan 06, 2018, 10:46 AM
Comedy Central's 'The Daily Show previews a pop-up library exhibiting President Trump's tweets at Union Station on October 19, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
Comedy Central’s The Daily Show previews a pop-up library exhibiting President Trump’s tweets at Union Station on October 19, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump received some good news on Friday, when Twitter said it won’t block or remove tweets from “elected” world leaders. Even though Twitter never actually mentioned Trump by name, the company released a statement Friday that seemed to be a direct response to the increasing calls for the social network to block the commander in chief’s account because of tweets that would seem to violate its terms of service.

“Blocking a world leader from Twitter or removing their controversial Tweets, would hide important information people should be able to see and debate,” the company wrote in a blog post. “It would also not silence that leader, but it would certainly hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions.”

The latest call for Twitter to ban Trump came earlier this month when Trump seemed to threaten nuclear war by showing off about the size of his “Nuclear Button.”

Protesters gathered outside Twitter headquarters this week to project a message onto the building: “jack is #complicit.” In a Facebook post, the group Resistance SF wrote that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was violating “the rules of his own company” and “endanger[ing] the world.”

Although Twitter didn’t actually spell out whose tweets would be protected, the post does refer to “elected” world leaders, suggesting exceptions could be made for dictators. “We review Tweets by leaders within the political context that defines them, and enforce our rules accordingly,” Twitter wrote. “No one person’s account drives Twitter’s growth, or influences these decisions. We work hard to remain unbiased with the public interest in mind.”

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Tweet Share Comments

Most Recent

Daniel Politi

Twitter Makes Clear it Won’t Block Trump—as Long as He’s President

Daniel Politi

Trump Demands $18 Billion Over 10 Years for First Phase of Border Wall

Daniel Politi

Trump Defends His Mental Capacity, Calls Himself a “Very Stable Genius”

Jordan Weissmann

No, Donald Trump Has Not Made the Economy Great Again

Mallory Ortberg

Help! Everyone Keeps Telling Me to Go to Therapy—Please Make It Stop!

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: What If the Real Crime Was Suggesting Trump Committed a Crime?

Most Engaging

The Last Jedi Isn’t for the Fans—It’s About the Fans

Andrew Kahn

What Michael Wolff Got Right About Donald Trump

William Saletan

LOL Something Matters

Daniel Engber

We’ve been told that facts have lost their power, that debunking lies only makes them stronger, and that the internet divides us. Don’t believe any of it.

Take the Latest Explosive Trump/Bannon Stories in the Context of Their Source, a Notoriously Unreliable Narrator

Ben Mathis-Lilley