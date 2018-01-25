 Skip to the content

The Angle: Same Old Edition

By

Afghan security forces inspect the site of an attack by Islamic State militants at the British charity Save the Children compound in Jalalabad on January 25, 2018. As Islamic State militants stormed Save the Children's compound in Afghanistan's east on January 24, Kamran Khan and his terrified colleagues ran for their lives to the basement. For nearly 10 hours dozens of men and women working for the British charity in Jalalabad city huddled in the 'safe room' listening to the fierce gunfight between the attackers and Afghan security forces just metres away. / AFP PHOTO / NOORULLAH SHIRZADA (Photo credit should read NOORULLAH SHIRZADA/AFP/Getty Images)
Afghan security forces inspect the site of an attack by Islamic State militants at the compound of the British charity Save the Children in Jalalabad on Thursday.
Noorullah Shirzada/Getty Images

Here we go: An instinctively isolationist Donald Trump ran on the promise that he would get troops out of Afghanistan and provide only air support (aka, “bomb the shit of out of ISIS”) in Syria. Now, Fred Kaplan writes, he’s listening to his generals and getting more involved in both places. Hello, good old quagmire. We meet again.

Liar, liar: Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) drives Trump’s agenda in the Senate, and is supposedly under consideration to be the next CIA director. Will Saletan finds that prospect unnerving.

So weird: Why on earth would Trump think that decreeing Jerusalem to be the capital of Israel would help negotiations in the Middle East? Josh Keating can’t really understand the reasoning, and definitely doesn’t think it’ll work.

On her side: Jessica Flanigan thinks the fight for a universal basic income should be a feminist issue.

For fun: Why you should always take the guided tour.

For the anecdotes!

Rebecca

One more thing

