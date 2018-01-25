Afghan security forces inspect the site of an attack by Islamic State militants at the compound of the British charity Save the Children in Jalalabad on Thursday. Noorullah Shirzada/Getty Images

Here we go: An instinctively isolationist Donald Trump ran on the promise that he would get troops out of Afghanistan and provide only air support (aka, “bomb the shit of out of ISIS”) in Syria. Now, Fred Kaplan writes, he’s listening to his generals and getting more involved in both places. Hello, good old quagmire. We meet again.

Liar, liar: Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) drives Trump’s agenda in the Senate, and is supposedly under consideration to be the next CIA director. Will Saletan finds that prospect unnerving.

So weird: Why on earth would Trump think that decreeing Jerusalem to be the capital of Israel would help negotiations in the Middle East? Josh Keating can’t really understand the reasoning, and definitely doesn’t think it’ll work.

On her side: Jessica Flanigan thinks the fight for a universal basic income should be a feminist issue.

For fun: Why you should always take the guided tour.

For the anecdotes!

Rebecca

