* HELPS TO HAVE A FRIEND WITH BOOTLEGS
The Angle

The Angle: What He Said Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Joe Frank, Andrew Cunanan, and the GOP’s spin of Trump’s insult.

By

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 17: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (L) and Senate Minority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) (R) approach the podium to speak to members of the media after a Senate Democratic Policy Luncheon January 17, 2018 at the Capitol in Washington, DC. Senate Democrats held the weekly luncheon to discuss Democratic agenda. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Dick Durbin (R) sticks to his story.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Truly impressive: L’affaire “shithole” is now a week and a half old, and we can look at the evolution of the conversation around the president’s comments to learn something about how the GOP protects Trump at all costs. Will Saletan breaks down an epic act of spin.

So it begins: Before he was confirmed, remarks made by John K. Bush, a new Trump appointee on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, left many people—including Mark Joseph Stern—uneasy. Now Bush has made a decision that, Stern writes, disastrously threatens Fourth Amendment rights.

The influencer: Joe Frank, whose idiosyncratic radio interviews and monologues left deep impressions on lots of people whose work you now love (Alexander Payne and Ira Glass, for two), recently died. Mark Oppenheimer spent time with him near the end, and filed a beautiful report.

Undone: Gianni Versace’s murderer Andrew Cunanan was half Filipino. That’s a fact Filipino-American artists and writers have been grappling with for years. But, Inkoo Kang points out, the new Ryan Murphy TV show about the killing barely touches the issue.

For fun: I married my ex-boyfriends.

Very sweet,

Rebecca

One more thing

Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments

