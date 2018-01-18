What’s This Special Congressional Election in Pennsylvania Trump Is Suddenly Tweeting About?

Democratic House candidate Conor Lamb at an American Legion hall in Houston, Pennsylvania on Jan. 13. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

What is this?

Will be going to Pennsylvania today in order to give my total support to RICK SACCONE, running for Congress in a Special Election (March 13). Rick is a great guy. We need more Republicans to continue our already successful agenda! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

Here’s the deal: Rick Saccone is running to replace former Rep. Tim Murphy—a Republican who vocally supported restrictions on abortion but then got caught asking an extramarital ladyfriend to have one—in Pennsylvania’s 18th district. The Fightin’ 18th is in the southwest corner of the state; it includes some Pittsburgh suburbs and some rural areas and has been safely Republican for more than a decade. Trump won it by 19 points in 2016.

But Democrats are trying to compete in a lot of typically Republican places this year, right?

Democrat Doug Jones recently won a Senate race in hard-red Alabama, as you may have heard, and Republicans are relatively unpopular right now even in typically Republican areas. The Democrats’ Pennsylvania special election candidate, Conor Lamb, is a Marine veteran and, like Jones, a former prosecutor. He’s culturally red, as it were—he’s hinted that he personally opposes abortion, and his first TV ad brags that he “loves to shoot [guns],” though he’s stopped short of actually saying he’ll vote with the NRA or against abortion rights. He’s also out-fundraised Saccone. The only recent, publicly available poll of the race had Saccone ahead by 12 points, but the campaigns’ internal polls reportedly each say the margin is in the single digits.

So who’s going to win?

I don’t know.

Is there anything else interesting, funny, or characteristically Trump-ian about Trump’s tweet that people should know about?

Remember last week when the president seemed unaware of his own party’s position on DACA in a public meeting, then tweeted critically and conspiratorially about a surveillance bill his administration supports? Well, White House staffers have apparently been making a big deal of insisting that his visit to Pennsylvania today isn’t a partisan campaign appearance that would need to be financed by the Republican Party, but rather a trip related to Trump’s public duties as president. This effort was pretty severely undermined by Trump announcing on Twitter that he was going to Pennsylvania “in order to give my total support” to a specific Republican candidate. (In an act of great fortitude, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is still insisting the trip is not campaign-related, even after Trump’s tweet.)

Classic!

Indeed.

Who’s going to win the election?

I still don’t know. We’re done here. This conversation is over!