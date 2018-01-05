Trump Attacks Media for Failing to Win Elections (?)

Folks, I don’t understand the tweets—I just copy and paste them here for the amusement and bewilderment of people who don’t subject themselves to them directly on Twitter.
You can click here and here to try and understand what he’s talking about re: Clinton and Russia and here for more info on the “phony new book” by Michael Wolff. As to the election thing, my best guess is that it’s a clumsy iteration of the president’s often-expressed belief that all criticism of him should have been rendered invalid because he won the electoral college after many observers said he wouldn’t.
But really, why hasn’t CNN ever run for Congress, hmm? What do they have to hide?!?!?!
One more thing
