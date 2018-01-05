Trump Attacks Media for Failing to Win Elections (?)

Video Donald Trump and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the White House on Thursday. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Folks, I don’t understand the tweets—I just copy and paste them here for the amusement and bewilderment of people who don’t subject themselves to them directly on Twitter.

Well, now that collusion with Russia is proving to be a total hoax and the only collusion is with Hillary Clinton and the FBI/Russia, the Fake News Media (Mainstream) and this phony new book are hitting out at every new front imaginable. They should try winning an election. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

You can click here and here to try and understand what he’s talking about re: Clinton and Russia and here for more info on the “phony new book” by Michael Wolff. As to the election thing, my best guess is that it’s a clumsy iteration of the president’s often-expressed belief that all criticism of him should have been rendered invalid because he won the electoral college after many observers said he wouldn’t.

But really, why hasn’t CNN ever run for Congress, hmm? What do they have to hide?!?!?!