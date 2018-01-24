Today in Conservative Media: Trump Getting Between Americans and Their Washing Machines Is Risky Business

President Donald Trump signs a Section 201 action in the Oval Office Jan. 23, 2018. Pool/Getty Images

The editors of both National Review and the Weekly Standard weighed in on President Trump’s decision to slap double-digit tariffs on solar panels and washing machines coming into the country. The Weekly Standard writes that while the Trump administration “would prefer that the media interpret the move as a response to China’s unfair trade practices,” this isn’t really about China at all. The U.S. already effectively took action against China by imposing anti-dumping duties in 2013 when the Asian giant was the top exporter of solar cells to the U.S. “The president no doubt believes that measures like this will (a) force foreign manufacturers to move some of their production lines to the U.S. in an effort to get around the tariffs, and (b) give American companies enough breathing room to expand enterprises and hire more workers.

Both of these may happen,” the Weekly Standard writes. “Tariffs may temporarily help some industries located in politically important places—they may create a few photo-ops at ribbon-cutting ceremonies—but they’ll eventually hurt other U.S. industries in ways no one can expect.”

The editors at National Review were less charitable in their assessment of Trump’s trade agenda. “The president shouldn’t be trying to interpose himself between Americans and their washing machines,” they write. “Trump’s views on trade have always been and remain foolish … This has led to many unfortunate outcomes, including the abandonment of American leadership on trade-related issues.”

In other news

For the Federalist’s Mollie Hemmingway, enough is enough: It’s time for a second special counsel to investigate the conduct of the FBI and Department of Justice. “It is long past time for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to appoint a special counsel to investigate the possibility of widespread and systematic corruption, obstruction, leaking, and collusion within America’s law enforcement and intelligence agencies,” Hemmingway writes. “The leadership of the FBI and Department of Justice have made clear, through their ongoing obstruction of congressional investigations and oversight, that these agencies simply cannot be trusted to investigate or police themselves.” Hemmingway elaborates on these alleged crimes with a long bulleted list of outrages about missing text messages between FBI agents and the Hillary Clinton email probe. “All of these developments feed the perception that there are two different law enforcement regimes — one for friends, and one for enemies.”

Jonah Goldberg at National Review dives into the ongoing immigration debate and Trump’s affinity for the wall. “The problem with the wall is not necessarily that it’s a bad idea. It’s that it has become a symbol detached from policy considerations,” Goldberg writes. Those on the side of tighter immigration restrictions support heightened border security, which includes physical barriers, but “their support for the Trump wall is a political priority, not a policy one.” “They’d much rather see the president trade a Dreamer fix for cheaper and more effective solutions to the problem of illegal immigration,” he writes. “If Trump wanted a clear—and immediate—win on illegal immigration, he’d evolve and recognize that the wall’s greatest utility might be as a bargaining chip.”

Speaking of bargaining, Jonathan Tobin writes in National Review that Democrats appear to have gotten more than they bargained for in billionaire Tom Steyer. Steyer’s aggressive funding of an impeachment push has irked the party, but it has galvanized the grassroots. The result? Democrats have their very own “billionaire problem” heading into the midterms.

Steyer’s insistence on funding an ad campaign pushing impeachment is angering party leaders who think his efforts could be sabotaging their chances of taking back Congress in the 2018 midterms … Much like Trump in 2015, Steyer isn’t listening to the officeholders, party fundraisers, or pundits. He’s listening to the Democratic grass roots … The Left’s marchers aren’t interested in making deals with congressional Republicans or the administration. They want to fight Trump—and Steyer seems to be the only one listening to them … Steyer is also building a movement that could determine the course of the party no matter what happens in 2018.

Breitbart picked up on the comments of Meghan McCain on ABC’s The View, where she offered a glimpse of the generational divide in the Republican Party on issues such as gay marriage. McCain was responding to comments by Tony Perkins, the evangelical head of the conservative Family Research Council.

Tony Perkins is someone who—obviously the head of Family Research Council but for some reason I didn’t realize he’s really extreme when it comes to being an anti-gay hate group. He endorsed ex-gay conversion therapy in 2016. He claims transgender policy has made restrooms into crime scenes. He said LGBTQ soldiers have made the military look like, quote, “a parade that looks like a bar scene in Star Wars,” so, really respectful to our troops … I always worry about what is up and coming in the Republican Party in my generation. Let me tell you. Young Republicans aren’t going to stand for this kind of crap. They just aren’t. I just think the last siren song of his power is with President Trump at this moment, because he [is] still appeasing his base in a lot of ways, especially with speaking out at the Right to Life march, but I don’t see these people being as nearly as relevant in the next election cycle.

And last but not least, special election alert! Again. David Byler at the Weekly Standard previews yet another special election on the horizon—just two months away!—in southwest Pennsylvania in the state’s 18th Congressional District . The district resembles some of the previous special elections last year, held in largely Republican districts, but it’s not a carbon copy. The district includes the suburbs of Pittsburgh, a city that “unlike many other major metro areas, it has been trending right for the past few decades,” he writes. “Whether or not the seat flips, this race will provide another useful data point for figuring out exactly what the political climate will look like in November 2018.”

