* This could mean a lot, or absolutely nothing
Trump’s State of the Union Involved a Lot of Stories About Gruesome Injury and Death

By

Donald Trump delivering the State of the Union at the Capitol on Tuesday.
Win McNamee/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech Tuesday night was relatively light on newsworthy moments or surprises, largely sticking to relatively conventional conservative themes about tax cuts, freedom, and national security—with a few subtle authoritarian flourishes thrown in. What was unique about the speech was its frequently gruesome tone, and specifically the level of detail Trump deployed to describe threats to American safety. It seemed like every new topic he raised required the introduction of an official guest in the House gallery who had survived or lost a relative to some sort of tragic, violent event. Among the phrases that appeared in POTUS’ remarks:

• “Hail of gunfire”
• “Walls of flame”
• “Took a bullet”
• “The graves of our great heroes”
• “Precious girls were brutally murdered”
• “MS-13 leaders ordered CJ’s murder”
• “A pregnant, homeless woman preparing to inject heroin”
• “Severely wounded by an explosion”
• “Inserted a tube to reopen an airway”
• “Horribly injured and on the verge of death”
• “A train ran over his limbs”
• “Endured multiple amputations”
• “Ate dirt, permanently stunting their own growth”
• “Tortured by North Korean authorities”
• “Traveled thousands of miles on crutches”
• “Tortured to death”

Some of the words in Trump’s speech that had never been previously used in a State of the Union address, the Washington Post reports, were “amputations,” “crutches,” “booby-trapped,” “paramedics,” “respiration,” “spine,” and “tormentors.” Grim stuff!

Read more in Slate about the State of the Union.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

