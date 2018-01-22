 Skip to the content

Trump Reportedly Imitates Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi With an Indian Accent

President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 8.
Michael Kappeler/AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Buried in a story published Sunday about a plan that could increase the number of troops in Afghanistan by 1,000, the Washington Post reported an eyebrow-raising anecdote about the president of the United States:

Senior administration officials said that the president has been known to affect an Indian accent and imitate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who in an Oval Office meeting last year told him, “Never has a country given so much away for so little in return” as the United States in Afghanistan.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Trump isn’t above whipping out an inappropriate Indian accent. We’ve seen him do it—or at least some kind of foreign accent—when complaining, confusingly, about call centers outsourcing to India.

And he’s imitated other groups before, as when he used broken English to portray Chinese negotiators. (Trump has also, as an aside, proved just how bad he is at accents when attempting, and mangling, a Puerto Rican accent.)

But imitating a world leader with an offensive accent would be new. It’s good to know Trump still can, on the second year of his presidency, break new ground with embarrassing and insulting behavior directed toward world leaders.

