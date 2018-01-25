Trump Now Says He Would “Love” to Speak to Robert Mueller “Under Oath”

I’m a real piece of work, aren’t I? Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump told reporters Wednesday in an impromptu media session before leaving for Davos that he would, in fact, be willing to speak to special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the Russia investigation. “I would love to do it, and I would like to do it as soon as possible,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I would do it under oath, absolutely.”

“I’m looking forward to it, actually,” Trump said of the potential Mueller meeting that his lawyers told him would take place in “about two to three weeks.”

This is, of course, a far cry from what Trump said just two weeks ago—on camera!—about the possibility he sitting down with Mueller: “When they have no collusion, and nobody’s found any collusion at any level, it seems unlikely that you’d even have an interview.”

President Trump on the prospect of an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller: 'We'll see what happens' https://t.co/HZMhJc2hZC pic.twitter.com/i1fIxXsSiO — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) January 10, 2018

It’s unclear if Donald Trump actually knows what he’s talking about at any given moment, but the White House has clearly changed its approach when it comes to the president going on the record with Mueller. Stay tuned.

