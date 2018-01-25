 Skip to the content

Trump Now Says He Would “Love” to Speak to Robert Mueller “Under Oath”

By

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House January 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. According to U.S. Conference of Mayors President Mitch Landrieu, representatives from the conference were scheduled to meet with Trump but several cancelled due to the administration's 'decision to threaten mayors and demonize immigrants.' The conference, a non-partisan organization of cities with a population of 30,000 or larger, is holding its annual meeting this week in Washington.
I’m a real piece of work, aren’t I?
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump told reporters Wednesday in an impromptu media session before leaving for Davos that he would, in fact, be willing to speak to special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the Russia investigation. “I would love to do it, and I would like to do it as soon as possible,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I would do it under oath, absolutely.”

“I’m looking forward to it, actually,” Trump said of the potential Mueller meeting that his lawyers told him would take place in “about two to three weeks.”

This is, of course, a far cry from what Trump said just two weeks ago—on camera!—about the possibility he sitting down with Mueller: “When they have no collusion, and nobody’s found any collusion at any level, it seems unlikely that you’d even have an interview.”

It’s unclear if Donald Trump actually knows what he’s talking about at any given moment, but the White House has clearly changed its approach when it comes to the president going on the record with Mueller. Stay tuned.

Elliot Hannon

Elliot Hannon is a writer in New York City. Follow him on Twitter.

