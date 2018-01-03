Trump Lawyer Sends Cease and Desist Letter to Bannon After Disparaging Comments in New Book

Steve Bannon speaks at a campaign event for Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama Roy Moore on September 25, 2017 in Fairhope, Alabama. Scott Olson/Getty Images

After an explosive day in Washington, where disparaging comments about the Trump family made by former aide Steve Bannon in excerpts of a forthcoming book prompted a angry rebuke from the president, Trump’s lawyers followed up later Wednesday sending a cease and desist letter to Bannon, ABC News reports. “You [Bannon] have breached the Agreement by, among other things, communicating with author Michael Wolff about Mr. Trump, his family members, and the Company [the campaign], disclosing Confidential Information to Mr. Wolff, and making disparaging statements and in some cases outright defamatory statements to Mr. Wolff about Mr. Trump, his family members,” the letter from Trump attorney Charles Harder read.

Harder confirmed the letter in a statement Wednesday:

This law firm represents President Donald J.Trump and Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. On behalf of our clients, legal notice was issued today to Stephen K. Bannon, that his actions of communicating with author Michael Wolff regarding an upcoming book give rise to numerous legal claims including defamation by libel and slander, and breach of his written confidentiality and non-disparagement agreement with our clients. Legal action is imminent.”

“In the letter, Trump’s attorney says that ‘remedies for your breach of the agreement include but are not limited to monetary damages’ though no dollar amount is disclosed,” according to ABC News.