* Impertinent, Flippant, Dismissive of Pomp
Trump Lashes Out at Jay-Z: Thanks to Me, Black Unemployment Is at “Lowest Rate Ever”

President Donald Trump waves before boarding the Air Force One ahead of his departure from Zurich Airport in Zurich on January 26, 2018, after attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.
NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

Looks like President Donald Trump spent at least part of his weekend monitoring cable news and was triggered by a CNN interview with Shawn “Jay-Z“ Carter in which the rap mogul called the commander in chief a racist “superbug.” During the interview with CNN’s Van Jones, Jay-Z said Trump’s words expose how racism continues to be deeply ingrained in the United States and how people in a big chunk of the country continue to talk when they think no one is listening. Jay-Z also harshly criticized the president for his reported “shithole countries” comments, calling them “disappointing and hurtful.”

On Sunday morning, the president took to Twitter to send a snarky message to Jay-Z, asking someone to “please inform” him that “because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!”

The commander in chief followed that tweet with another one that praised his own administration, saying that the “economy is better than it has been in many decades.”

It’s likely Jay-Z already knows the country’s unemployment statistics considering he talked about them with Van Jones during the interview. At one point, the CNN host asked whether it was OK for Trump “to say terrible things but [put] money in our pockets,” specifically mentioning the decrease in black unemployment. Jay-Z answered that wasn’t enough to make a good leader “because it’s not about money at the end of the day” considering that “money doesn’t equate to happiness.”

“You treat people like human beings. That’s the main point,” Jay-Z said. “It goes back to the whole thing—‘treat me really bad and pay me well.’ It’s not going to lead to happiness, it’s going to lead to, again, the same thing. Everyone’s going to be sick.”

