Trump Lashes Out at Jay-Z: Thanks to Me, Black Unemployment Is at “Lowest Rate Ever”

Looks like President Donald Trump spent at least part of his weekend monitoring cable news and was triggered by a CNN interview with Shawn “Jay-Z“ Carter in which the rap mogul called the commander in chief a racist “superbug.” During the interview with CNN’s Van Jones, Jay-Z said Trump’s words expose how racism continues to be deeply ingrained in the United States and how people in a big chunk of the country continue to talk when they think no one is listening. Jay-Z also harshly criticized the president for his reported “shithole countries” comments, calling them “disappointing and hurtful.”

"Everyone feels anger, but after the anger it's really hurtful. ... he's looking down on a whole population of people, and he's so misinformed," JAY-Z slams Trump's "shithole" comment.



Van Jones kicks off his new show at 7pm ET with the hip hop star. https://t.co/ri68FSfaup pic.twitter.com/icLx1ZYvch — CNN (@CNN) January 27, 2018

On Sunday morning, the president took to Twitter to send a snarky message to Jay-Z, asking someone to “please inform” him that “because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!”

Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2018

The commander in chief followed that tweet with another one that praised his own administration, saying that the “economy is better than it has been in many decades.”

Our economy is better than it has been in many decades. Businesses are coming back to America like never before. Chrysler, as an example, is leaving Mexico and coming back to the USA. Unemployment is nearing record lows. We are on the right track! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2018

It’s likely Jay-Z already knows the country’s unemployment statistics considering he talked about them with Van Jones during the interview. At one point, the CNN host asked whether it was OK for Trump “to say terrible things but [put] money in our pockets,” specifically mentioning the decrease in black unemployment. Jay-Z answered that wasn’t enough to make a good leader “because it’s not about money at the end of the day” considering that “money doesn’t equate to happiness.”

Someone needs to inform @realdonaldtrump that I ALREADY asked Jay Z whether black employment figures redeem Trump’s presidency. And Jay’s answer last night on the #VanJonesShow was POWERFUL !!! ... Watch the VIDEO for yourself: https://t.co/7Sv3rHKkmW https://t.co/jbHpkKOM5o — Van Jones (@VanJones68) January 28, 2018

“You treat people like human beings. That’s the main point,” Jay-Z said. “It goes back to the whole thing—‘treat me really bad and pay me well.’ It’s not going to lead to happiness, it’s going to lead to, again, the same thing. Everyone’s going to be sick.”