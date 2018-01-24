Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: Trump Reportedly Asked Acting FBI Director Who He Voted for in Oval Office Meeting

 Skip to the content

Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: Trump Asked Acting FBI Director Who He Voted for in Oval Office Meeting

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump talks with journalists after signing tax reform legislation into law in the Oval Office December 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump praised Republican leaders in Congress for all their work on the biggest tax overhaul in decades. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
After President Trump fired then-FBI Director James Comey in May, shortly after the president tried, and failed, to get Comey to lay off in the Russia investigation, Trump summoned the bureau’s number 2, and new acting director, Andrew McCabe to the Oval Office. The two men “exchanged pleasantries” the Washington Post reports, before Trump got down to what was really on his mind, asking the acting director of the FBI point blank who he voted for in the 2016 election. McCabe told the president he had not voted in the election.

Trump’s antipathy towards the FBI already extended to McCabe, who aroused the president’s skepticism because his wife, Jill McCabe, made an unsuccessful run for Virginia state senate in 2015 as a Democrat. Further sowing seeds of distrust for Trump was the fact that a political action committee run by ­then-Virginia governor and Clinton family friend, Terry McAuliffe, donated $500,000 to McCabe’s campaign. Hence, Trump was curious where McCabe’s loyalties lay. Come on, McCabe, me or Hillary? Who’d ya vote for? I won’t tell anyone, I promise. Except maybe on Twitter.

Normally, this sort of norm of nonpartisanship would be the third rail for a president, a very big deal. But as we know well enough already, Donald Trump prefers to douse the third rail with water before sliding down it from the residence to the West Wing each morning.

Because Trump surely thinks asking the FBI director if he voted for him is *smart*, today’s meter is unchanged! Sorry, America.

