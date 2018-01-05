Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: What If the Real Crime Was Suggesting Trump Committed a Crime?

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley outside the Supreme Court on March 29, 2017. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

The Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted) or by resigning under threat of same.

Republican senators Lindsey Graham and Chuck Grassley sent a formal-looking letter to the Department of Justice today asking that British spy/private investigator Christopher Steele be investigated for lying to federal authorities. Steele is the guy who put together the infamous “dossier” filled with as-yet-publicly-unsubstantiated allegations about Trump and the Trump campaign’s connections to Russia; Graham and Grassley allege that he may have lied to investigators about leaking his dossier to the press.

The Republican angle here is to paint Steele as a sleazy operator and to suggest that were it not for his sketchy dossier—which was partly funded by the Clinton campaign, but also by a Never Trump conservative newspaper backed by a Marco Rubio donor—no one ever would have thought to investigate the Trump campaign’s connections to Russia. And it doesn’t seem completely implausible, given what we know about national security types and their tendency to fall for stories that aren’t true, that the FBI may well have taken the Steele dossier more seriously than it should have once it came to the bureau’s attention.

But we also know that in reality federal authorities’ investigation into Trump/Russia was triggered by a diplomat’s tip, surveillance intercepts, and the hacking of the Democratic National Committee, not just the dossier—and that the investigation has uncovered real evidence of Russia-related malfeasance even without having yet released any findings related to the literal, actual meeting the Trump campaign held with Russian operatives who promised them “dirt” about Hillary Clinton. Still, the Grassley-Graham Gambit does provide a nice preview of what a potential Republican defense in an impeachment trial might look like.

Today’s meter is unchanged; this kind of thing may be maddeningly disingenuous, but it’s not surprising.