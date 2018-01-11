Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: Donald Trump Has Offended South Carolina

Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday. Ron Sachs/Pool/Getty Images

The Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted) or by resigning under threat of same.

The Trump administration is opening enormous new stretches of the American coast to offshore drilling, a move that’s opposed by officials of both parties whose states have an economic interest in having coastlines that aren’t covered in oil. One of the states that opposes drilling is Florida, which also happens to be a key swing state where Donald Trump owns beachfront property. Florida has perhaps-not-coincidentally been given an exemption from the new policy—and its less politically influential neighbors are not happy:

Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina, who endorsed Trump in his run for president back in January 2016, said that he did not support the offshore drilling decision. “I am opposed to offshore drilling off South Carolina’s shore, I’m opposed to seismic testing off South Carolina’s shore,” McMaster told reporters. “Our tourism industry and glorious natural resources are beyond compare in the United States, they are a source of enormous economic growth and prosperity and we cannot take a chance with those resources, those industries, and that economy.”

South Carolina getting cheesed off about perceived mistreatment by the federal government … I feel like we’ve heard that one before.

Screen shot/Google

Watch out, everybody!

Today’s meter is unchanged but thinks the guards at Fort Sumter should sleep with one eye open for a while.