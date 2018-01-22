Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: Donald Trump, of All People, Is Doing Something Hypocritical

Donald Trump at the White House on Jan. 17. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted) or by resigning under threat of same.

Spend any time on a pro-Trump web forum or site like Breitbart and you will quickly learn that “globalists,” according to the president’s most ardent supporters, are very bad. In its more polite uses, the term refers to influential financial/corporate figures who are allegedly selling out United States natives by offshoring jobs and encouraging open immigration policies that push citizens out of what opportunities remain. In its less polite uses, it just means scheming Jews. Donald Trump ran for president on an explicitly anti-globalist platform, in both the high- and low-minded senses of the term. Now, this week, the White House has confirmed, he will be attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Let’s let Vox explain what that is:

The annual summit, widely referred to simply as “Davos,” is probably the world’s most iconic display of elite-driven globalization. Thousands of leaders in business, finance, politics, and civic society gather in the snow-covered Alps to schmooze and strike deals intended to break down economic barriers between nations and make the global community more connected. Davos is the ultimate club for establishment elites.

It’s almost beginning to seem like Trump is not strongly and dependably guided by a clear set of ideological beliefs.

Today’s meter is unchanged because, despite my delightful deployment of sarcasm, the preceding sentence actually describes something we already knew.