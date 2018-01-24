Alex Azar, the new Secretary of Health and Human Services, on Capitol Hill on Jan. 9. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted) or by resigning under threat of same.

It didn’t make much noise because there’s a lot going on elsewhere in D.C. and the rest of the country, but Alex Azar was confirmed as the new Secretary of Health and Human Services on Wednesday by a 55-43 vote. Six Democratic senators voted for him:

• Tom Carper and Chris Coons of Delaware

• Joe Donnelly of Indiana

• Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota

• Joe Manchin of West Virginia

• Doug Jones of Alabama

That’s two senators from Delaware, who were likely trying to make nice with the guy who will now be in charge of regulating the pharma and health companies that are among their state’s leading donors, and four from senators who represent “populism”-loving, heartland-emblemizing mom-and-pop red states. Which is curious, in a way, since Azar is an Ivy League-educated coastal big shot whose main achievement in public life is resigning from his role overseeing the government’s investigation of Eli Lilly—which was found to have illegally promoted the off-label use of a psychiatric drug to nursing home patients—in order to become a lobbyist for Eli Lilly. Which then negotiated a very friendly settlement with the government. It strikes one as just about the least down-home, heartland-friendly biography imaginable. Nursing-home patients! Not populist! Bad for the common man!

The obvious reason those Democrats voted for Azar, in any case, is that Donald Trump nominated him. Three of the senators—Donnelly, Heitkamp, and Manchin—are up for reelection this year, and Trump somehow still represents “the common man” to a lot of (white) people who will be voting in their states in November. So that’s where we are. It’s weird!

Today’s meter is down five points thanks to this reminder of Trump’s stubborn hold over a meaningful minority of the electorate.