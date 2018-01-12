 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
The Slatest

"Did You Use the Word Shithole to Refer to African Nations" Was an Actual Question the President Got at His MLK Event

By
Jan 12, 2018, 1:45 PM

Happy birthday, Dr. King! Your dream is alive and bfffflearrrrrrrrrrrghhhhhh [vomits while falling out a window].

(Also, for what it’s worth, the president earlier denied that he’d called Haiti—but only Haiti—a shithole. That claim is supported, such as it is, by CNN’s Jake Tapper, who reports that the “shithole” comment was made specifically in reference to Africa. Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott also said he was told by fellow Sen. Lindsey Graham—who was in attendance at the now-infamous “shithole” meeting—that the way the press has reported Trump’s comments is “basically accurate.”)

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Tweet Share Comments

Most Recent

Rachel Withers

Ashley Judd Thinks James Franco’s Response to Allegations Against Him Has Been “Terrific”

Neel V. Patel

Did Ryan Zinke Give Florida an Offshore Drilling Exemption Because of Mar-a-Lago?

Aaron Mak

White House Conference Call Descends Into Chaos Because Officials Couldn’t Set Up the "Listening Only" Feature

Forrest Wickman

Why Academy Voters Shouldn’t Overlook Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya

William Saletan

No, Not Everything Is Racist. But Donald Trump Is.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Report: Trump Lawyer Paid $130,000 in November 2016 for Silence of Porn Actress Who Alleged Affair With Trump

Most Engaging

How Oprah Winfrey Helped Create Our Irrational, Pseudoscientific American Fantasyland

Kurt Andersen

The Innocence-Denying Prosecutors Who Have Insisted on Guilt No Matter the Evidence

Lara Bazelon

Dan Harmon Acknowledges That He Sexually Harassed Community Writer Megan Ganz in a Seven-Minute Podcast Monologue

Marissa Martinelli

“I crushed on her and resented her for not reciprocating it, and the entire time I was the one writing her paychecks.”

Nothing Makes the President Sound More Like a Third Grader Than Discussing the Physical Attributes of a Wall. This WSJ Interview Proves It.

Elliot Hannon