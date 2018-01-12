"Did You Use the Word Shithole to Refer to African Nations" Was an Actual Question the President Got at His MLK Event

Trump, ignoring questions about whether he used the word 'shithole," whether he owes African nations an apology, and whether he's a racist. https://t.co/31Fu2G1L3X

Happy birthday, Dr. King! Your dream is alive and bfffflearrrrrrrrrrrghhhhhh [vomits while falling out a window].

(Also, for what it’s worth, the president earlier denied that he’d called Haiti—but only Haiti—a shithole. That claim is supported, such as it is, by CNN’s Jake Tapper, who reports that the “shithole” comment was made specifically in reference to Africa. Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott also said he was told by fellow Sen. Lindsey Graham—who was in attendance at the now-infamous “shithole” meeting—that the way the press has reported Trump’s comments is “basically accurate.”)

One more thing

