President Who Says He Rarely Watches TV Describes Multiple Hours of Tuesday Cable News Programming in Detail

Various news outlets have reported that Donald Trump spends up to eight hours a day watching cable news, a fact that is seemingly verified on a regular basis by Trump tweeting about some or other thing that has just been discussed on Fox. Trump, of course, denies this; here’s what he said about it in November:
People that don’t know me, they like to say I watch television—people with fake sources. You know, fake reporters, fake sources. But I don’t get to watch much television. Primarily because of documents. I’m reading documents.
Ah, yes—documents. On the other hand, there’s this clip of a Wednesday White House appearance during which Trump discusses how multiple cable news channels’ coverage of him evolved over the course of several hours on Tuesday.
The letters thing is weird too.
