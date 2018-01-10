President Who Says He Rarely Watches TV Describes Multiple Hours of Tuesday Cable News Programming in Detail

Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Various news outlets have reported that Donald Trump spends up to eight hours a day watching cable news, a fact that is seemingly verified on a regular basis by Trump tweeting about some or other thing that has just been discussed on Fox. Trump, of course, denies this; here’s what he said about it in November:

People that don’t know me, they like to say I watch television—people with fake sources. You know, fake reporters, fake sources. But I don’t get to watch much television. Primarily because of documents. I’m reading documents.

Ah, yes—documents. On the other hand, there’s this clip of a Wednesday White House appearance during which Trump discusses how multiple cable news channels’ coverage of him evolved over the course of several hours on Tuesday.

On topic of yesterday's White House meeting w/members of Congress about immigration, Trump says he received "letters" from news anchors claiming "it was one of the greatest meetings they've ever witnesses.



"They probably wish they didn't send us those letters of congratulations" pic.twitter.com/Uf6ezYI4iD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 10, 2018

The letters thing is weird too.