Trump Defends His Mental Capacity, Calls Himself a “Very Stable Genius”

Just when we thought we had lost the capacity to be surprised, President Donald Trump’s Saturday morning tweetstorm proved the commander in chief can still shock us.
In an extraordinary series of tweets, the president of the United States vehemently defended his mental fitness and, why not?, showed off about his intelligence while he was at it. The tweets were part of his general pushback against Michael Wolff’s book that broadly portrays him as a man who is woefully unprepared to hold the most powerful office in the world. Yesterday, Trump called Wolff a “total loser who made up stories” and retweeted a message from the GOP that cites several journalists who questioned the author’s credibility.
In a series of tweets, Trump said that the Russian collusion story “has proven to be a total hoax” so now his opponents “are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence.”
But his ability to win the presidency (on his “first try” mind you) shows that he is a “genius…and a very stable genius at that!” In fact, the commander in chief said that his “two greatest assets” in life “have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.” In order to back up his claims, Trump charted his progress “from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star to President of the United States.”
The president’s tweets also seemed to be in response to reports that a Yale psychiatrist briefed more than a dozen lawmakers in early December about Trump fitness to be president.
Earlier in the morning, Trump sent two other tweets, one praising news about the decreased unemployment rate among African-Americans and another criticizing ABC News’ Brian Ross, who is now back at work but “should have been fired!”
