Trump Defends His Mental Capacity, Calls Himself a “Very Stable Genius”

President Donald Trump speaks with members of the press while departing the White House January 5, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Just when we thought we had lost the capacity to be surprised, President Donald Trump’s Saturday morning tweetstorm proved the commander in chief can still shock us.

In an extraordinary series of tweets, the president of the United States vehemently defended his mental fitness and, why not?, showed off about his intelligence while he was at it. The tweets were part of his general pushback against Michael Wolff’s book that broadly portrays him as a man who is woefully unprepared to hold the most powerful office in the world. Yesterday, Trump called Wolff a “total loser who made up stories” and retweeted a message from the GOP that cites several journalists who questioned the author’s credibility.

Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

In a series of tweets, Trump said that the Russian collusion story “has proven to be a total hoax” so now his opponents “are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence.”

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

But his ability to win the presidency (on his “first try” mind you) shows that he is a “genius…and a very stable genius at that!” In fact, the commander in chief said that his “two greatest assets” in life “have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.” In order to back up his claims, Trump charted his progress “from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star to President of the United States.”

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

The president’s tweets also seemed to be in response to reports that a Yale psychiatrist briefed more than a dozen lawmakers in early December about Trump fitness to be president.

Earlier in the morning, Trump sent two other tweets, one praising news about the decreased unemployment rate among African-Americans and another criticizing ABC News’ Brian Ross, who is now back at work but “should have been fired!”

The African American unemployment rate fell to 6.8%, the lowest rate in 45 years. I am so happy about this News! And, in the Washington Post (of all places), headline states, “Trumps first year jobs numbers were very, very good.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Brian Ross, the reporter who made a fraudulent live newscast about me that drove the Stock Market down 350 points (billions of dollars), was suspended for a month but is now back at ABC NEWS in a lower capacity. He is no longer allowed to report on Trump. Should have been fired! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018