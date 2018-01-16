But Isn’t “Shithouse” Actually More Insulting Than “Shithole”?

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, Donald Trump, and Georgia Sen. David Perdue at the White House on Aug. 2, 2017. Zach Gibson/Pool/Getty Images

The already-quite-embarrassing story of the president calling Africa a “shithole” took an even more embarrassing turn over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend: It turned out that Republican Sens. Tom Cotton and David Perdue, who’d denied that Trump used the term, did so under the extremely flimsy and technical justification that what they’d actually heard him say was shithouse.

White House official told me tonight there is debate internally on whether Trump said "shithole" or "shithouse." Perdue and Cotton seem to have heard latter, this person said, and are using to deny. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 15, 2018

This distinction seems to have been leaked to other reporters as well, which suggests the White House wants America to think the president might have called Africa a “shithouse.” This is a curious choice: Shithole could be used in a borderline-affectionate way to describe, let’s say, a dive bar or ramshackle cabin. Shithouse, by contrast, doesn’t describe anything except an outhouse.

To be clear, the president was clearly not using “shithole” to describe Africa affectionately. But the word’s potential to be used differently—the fact that it is sometimes dissociated idiomatically from the actual thing it describes—dampens its impact on the listener. Shithouse is more specific and novel and thus more evocative and demeaning. It can only suggest the image of a place where people shit.

Either way, though, the idea that the administration would try to make such a fine distinction between insults instead of simply apologizing makes one start to wonder whether they actually have any respect for Africans at all!

Update, 11:20 a.m.: Oh, come on.

For what its worth, here's new spin from source very close to WH: When Trump said "shit house" countries (not "shit hole") at immigration meeting, he was actually thinking about real estate. — Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff) January 16, 2018

