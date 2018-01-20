Troller-in-Chief Strikes Again: Trump Says it’s “Perfect Day” for Women to March

Tens of thousands of women—and lots of men—across the country took to the streets Saturday, marking one year since the first Women’s March to protest Donald Trump’s inauguration. President Trump didn’t ignore the huge event, but in acknowledging the marches the commander in chief seemed to want to completely change the reason why so many decided to demonstrate.
On Saturday afternoon, Trump said the weather was “beautiful” all over the country, making the “perfect day for all Women to March.” And what should they be marching about? “Celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months.”
Taking a look at the signs that protesters took to the marches across the country, it looks like celebrating what Trump is touting as his signature achievement was the furthest thing from their mind.
Demonstrators pretty uniformly denounced Trump and his views on immigration, abortion, and women’s rights in general. In Washington, D.C., two Democratic leaders—Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Nancy Pelosi—called on women to run for office and challenge Republicans. “We march, we run, we vote, we win,” Pelosi said.
