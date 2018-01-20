 Skip to the content

* A brain floating in a hoodie-draped jar
Troller-in-Chief Strikes Again: Trump Says it’s “Perfect Day” for Women to March

People display signs as thousands take part in the Women's March on Washington 2018: March On The Polls! on the National Mall January 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.
People display signs as thousands take part in the Women’s March on Washington 2018 on the National Mall January 20, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
EVA HAMBACH/Getty Images

Tens of thousands of women—and lots of men—across the country took to the streets Saturday, marking one year since the first Women’s March to protest Donald Trump’s inauguration. President Trump didn’t ignore the huge event, but in acknowledging the marches the commander in chief seemed to want to completely change the reason why so many decided to demonstrate.

On Saturday afternoon, Trump said the weather was “beautiful” all over the country, making the “perfect day for all Women to March.”  And what should they be marching about? “Celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months.”

Taking a look at the signs that protesters took to the marches across the country, it looks like celebrating what Trump is touting as his signature achievement was the furthest thing from their mind.

Demonstrators pretty uniformly denounced Trump and his views on immigration, abortion, and women’s rights in general. In Washington, D.C., two Democratic leaders—Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Nancy Pelosi—called on women to run for office and challenge Republicans. “We march, we run, we vote, we win,” Pelosi said.

Watch Viola Davis' Stirring Speech at the 2018 Women's March

How the Shutdown Ends

White House Comments Line Blames Democrats for "Holding Government Funding … Hostage"

The Funniest, Most Poignant Signs From the 2018 Women's March

Michael Wolff Suggests Trump Is Having an Extramarital Affair "Now"

Trump's Sad, Pathetic Affair With Stormy Daniels Will Remind You of His Sad, Pathetic Presidency

Michael Wolff Suggests Trump Is Having an Extramarital Affair "Now"

The Funniest, Most Poignant Signs From the 2018 Women's March

An Awful Ruling From One of Trump's Worst Judicial Appointees

John K. Bush's opinion in Peffer v. Stephens will let the police ransack almost any suspect's home.