Train Carrying GOP Lawmakers Hits Dump Truck, Reportedly Kills Truck Passenger

A train carrying Republican lawmakers to their retreat in West Virginia collided with a dump truck Wednesday morning outside Charlottesville, Virginia. A passenger in the truck has died; most train passengers were reported to have sustained only minor injuries, according to reports.

ABC News also reported that Rep. Jason Lewis has been taken to the hospital to be examined for a possible concussion. In a statement, the White House has confirmed that “there are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff.” In a statement, Amtrak said two crew members and an additional passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A spokeswoman for the Congressional Institute, which is sponsoring the retreat, confirmed to NBC News that there was one fatality. Sen. Jeff Flake told a Washington Post reporter that the one person killed was a passenger in the truck.

The spokeswoman also told NBC that one person—another truck passenger, according to reports from people at the scene—had been critically injured. Two others from the truck reportedly sustained injuries.

.@RepThomasMassie tells @EricaWerner the crash was “loud and surprising. Some minor bumps and bruises in this car. We saw debris go by the left side of the train. The part of the truck we can see was decimated. Very relieved when the train came to a stop and still on the tracks.” — Ed O'Keefe (@edatpost) January 31, 2018

Sen. Mike Lee told Post reporter Ed O’Keefe that “there was a feeling of an impact and you could feel we had hit something. It took us maybe a quarter mile to stop,” he tweeted. He said Lee reported “most of us hit a knee or a head on the seat in front of us but nothing too serious on board.”

Rep. Pete Sessions and Rep. Devin Nunes have said some lawmakers and their staff were treated for whiplash and minor injuries. Spouses and children were also on the train.

Images show a chaotic scene.

Aftermath of the Amtrak train collision. Rescue workers help two people who were in the truck, a source on the train sent me the photo pic.twitter.com/xFUmK1i3EV — Daniel Newhauser (@dnewhauser) January 31, 2018

We're fine, but our train hit a garbage truck. Members with medical training are assisting the drivers of the truck. pic.twitter.com/0I9jOwHTmb — Rep. Greg Walden (@repgregwalden) January 31, 2018

.@maryaliceparks Front of the train heading to the Greenbrier pic.twitter.com/QGUxUbo8m7 — Jeff Denham (@RepJeffDenham) January 31, 2018

NOW: Amtrak train collides with garbage truck in Crozet. Nurse on scene reports at least one fatality and at least one in critical condition. NBC29 is on scene and will bring you more details as we get them. pic.twitter.com/eU0uYL0JQx — NBC29 (@NBC29) January 31, 2018

Amtrak has said local law enforcement are investigating the accident. The members of Congress have said they will take charter buses the rest of the way to the retreat.