Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: Donald "#MAGA" Trump Doesn’t Know the Words to the National Anthem

The Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted) or by resigning under threat of same.

McPresident Donald Trump, the American president who’s so American he bleeds BBQ sauce and then dunks his breakfast nuggets in them, doesn’t know the words to the national anthem. The American national anthem. Actually, that’s not totally fair: he knows nine of the words.

Here’s a transcript of Trump’s rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner before the college football national championship game Monday night in Atlanta:

“O…… …… see. ……… stars………….

………………………….night …………strawberry…… ………………..red glare….

…… in air…..……. …….banner yet wave. …… land of the free …

….and the home …. brave.”

Smile. Nailed it.

I guess it depends on how you define “mental fitness.”