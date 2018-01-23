Today in Conservative Media: Schumer Totally Caved on the Shutdown. Just Ask Other Democrats.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference Saturday on Capitol Hill in Washington. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Today in Conservative Media is a daily roundup of the biggest stories in the right-wing press.

With the government shutdown set to come to an abrupt end Monday after Senate Democrats agreed to a continuing resolution that would fund the government until Feb. 8, commentators on all sides were looking to declare a winner of the three-day government closure. Conservative outlets didn’t need to look far to find evidence corroborating their belief that Republicans came out on top. They just quoted angry Democrats who felt jilted by the party leadership’s decision to end the filibuster of the CR without a concrete deal on the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children from being deported.

Fox News’ website splashed the shutdown story across the home page with the headline: “Team Schumer caves on filibuster as House, Senate approve end to shutdown; bill heads to Trump’s desk.” The right-wing behemoth characterized Democrats’ agreement—to fund the government for three weeks in return for six years of funding for the children’s health insurance program and a commitment from Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow for floor debate on immigration—as “Dems blink.”

National Review was measured in its immediate reaction to the news, noting that “with blame for the shutdown falling mostly to the Democrats, the GOP made no substantive concessions.” The Weekly Standard described Democrats looking for a DACA fix as “appear[ing] to be right back where they started.” Other conservative outlets were more gleeful. Breitbart went big, framing the deal this way: “Donald Trump Celebrates Democrat Cave.” The far-right site highlighted displeasure on the left with the deal in a post titled: “Democrats Whine After Shutdown Loss.” The Daily Caller took a slightly more diplomatic tack on the same story: “Liberal Activists Are In Complete Agreement: Democrats Just Lost Big To Trump.”

Ben Shapiro at the Daily Wire lists what Democrats “gained” from the shutdown: “[T]he perception that Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had outlasted them at the negotiating table; the understanding that Democrats will be unable to fight Republicans using a government shutdown as leverage, at least on the issue of illegal immigration; the impression that Democrats care more about illegal immigrants than military members; a Democratic base that now believes the Democrats are on the run; the impression that Democrats were responsible for the shutdown,” Shapiro writes. Republicans, on the other hand, have “gained the perception that they can govern; combined with the tax cut bill, Republicans in Congress have done their job and forced Democrats into a position of irrelevance.”

Ben Domenech at the Federalist says Democrats barely even tried to win. “It’s amazing how quickly Democrats lost the shutdown battle before it was even really joined,” Domenech writes. “In return for an overwhelming vote to reopen the government, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer extracted little more than a commitment to bring up immigration within the next three weeks—something Republicans were likely to do anyway, coupled with pressure for increased enforcement and border security funding.” The Republicans were united in their belief that country is “more or less with them on immigration enforcement issues,” according to Domenech, which contrasted with Democrats’ approach to the negotiation. “The problem from the beginning for Democrats was the distinct lack of clarity in what they are trying to do,” Domenech writes. “The outcome of this shutdown was never going to be a big win to energize [Democrats’] base (already sufficiently energized). And had it continued, it could have damaged their ability to win over independents, who may be more susceptible to voting based on the country’s economic success heading into the midterms.”

“The only rational explanation for this shutdown error was Democrats’ belief that President Trump would not be able to resist the urge to intervene and worsen the situation—either by making some base-splitting promise or saying something objectionable,” Domenech concludes. “This is not an entirely unreasonable bet, of course—but President Trump manages on occasion to avoid behaving like Leeroy Jenkins for 72 hours, and he absolutely did so here.”

One more thing You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support. Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future. Join Slate Plus