Today in Conservative Media: The Iranian People Are Starting the New Year Right

Iranian students protest at the University of Tehran during a demonstration driven by anger over economic problems, on Saturday. STR/AFP/Getty Images

Today in Conservative Media is a daily roundup of the biggest stories in the right-wing press.

On Tuesday, conservatives were sunny about the wave of anti-government protests that have swept Iran over the past several days. At National Review, Ben Shapiro praised Trump’s support for the Iranian protesters and argued it signaled a shift away from the Obama administration’s foreign policy toward one more explicitly aligned with American interests:

American leadership doesn’t mean alliance-building or going it alone, per se. It means pursuing our own interests, which will be more moral than those of other nations because we are a nation founded on a moral creed. The Trump administration seems to have come to this correct conclusion from the wrong direction. Trump campaigned along isolationist lines, imitating the worst excesses of the Ron Paul crowd. But because he perceives himself to be a moral actor in the world, his foreign policy has followed the basic belief system Washington laid forth: Make alliances where possible, but pursue America’s interests above all. That’s why Iranian protesters now have an ally rather than an enemy in the White House. And that’s why America’s foreign policy is more moral under Trump than it was under Obama.

The Federalist’s David Harsanyi criticized Obama administration officials like Samantha Power and others for alleging hypocrisy in Trump’s praise for Iranian demonstrators while attempting to ban their entry into the United States. “It should be pointed out that none of these people, Power included, ever said anything as tough about Iranian fascists the Obama administration coddled for eight years,” he wrote. “But Iran in fact offers a great example of why travel bans may be necessary. The Iranians refuse to cooperate with the United States on terror and security risks, because they are the security risk. Iranian nationals have not only been sent here to spy (the Obama administration released or slow-walked investigations into 14 of them, at least) and to create criminal enterprises through their terror proxies (the previous administration shut down those investigations), but to recruit other Iranians to assassinate ambassadors and blow up embassies.” At Townhall, Michael Brown speculated that Iranian converts to Christianity may be playing a role in the uprising:

My sources have been telling me that: 1) it’s only a matter of time before the number of these conversions reaches a critical mass, allowing these new Christians to emerge from the underground into the public eye; and 2) it is the Iranian regime that is our enemy, not the Iranian people, many of whom love America and hate what the radical Islamic leadership has done to their country.

We should pray for these courageous Christians, and, more broadly, stand with these Iranian protesters. It could well be that there are many secret converts among them. And we should applaud our government for letting Iran know that we are watching them carefully right now.

At RedState, Sarah Rumpf criticized feminist groups for not speaking out about female protesters. “Liberal feminist groups in America have been busy this year, knitting pink hats with cat ears, organizing marches, dressing up like characters from The Handmaid’s Tale, and tweeting their #Resistance panic that the Trump administration will soon chain all of us ladies in the kitchen, barefoot and pregnant, where we’ll be forced to make sandwiches and watch Archie Bunker,” she wrote. “With all that worrying about rights being taken away from us, you’d think that a story about women who are actually facing systemic gender-based oppression would be an obvious rallying cry. Nah.”

In other news:

Conservatives commented on Sen. Orrin Hatch’s impending retirement and speculation that Mitt Romney could run for his seat. National Review’s David French wrote that a Sen. Romney would “disappoint all the right people”:

It’s no secret that I think highly of Romney. My wife and I consider Mitt and Ann friends, and we did what we could to organize evangelical support for him in 2008 and 2012. He’s a man of principle and character. Thus, he’s highly likely to disappoint all the right people. His new progressive friends will be angry the instant that he demonstrates once again that he’s an articulate supporter of conservative social, economic, and military policies. MAGA-land will unleash when he holds Trump accountable for his words and actions. But isn’t this exactly what we want in a conservative senator, to advance conservative ideas without surrendering to a cult of personality?

The Washington Free Beacon’s David Rutz rounded up responses from Clinton backers to the news, including some who alleged a double standard in the receptions of Romney’s and Clinton’s returns to public life:

Reports that Romney could run for Hatch’s seat if he decided to retire in 2018 have floated for months. Romney, a Republican, is popular in Utah and carried the red state easily when he ran for president in 2012.

Nevertheless, Clinton alumni and boosters—like former press secretary Brian Fallon, Nick Morrow, and Eric Boehlert—decried what they viewed as a double standard for Clinton and Romney.

Fallon wrote that Romney should focus on knitting rather than politics, referencing a Vanity Fair video last month in which writers jokingly offered New Year’s resolutions for Clinton, including one female writer who suggested she could take up knitting.