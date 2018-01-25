Today in Conservative Media: Here Comes “Amnesty Don” to Ruin the Day

Demonstrators, many of them recent immigrants, protest the government shutdown and the lack of a deal on DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) on Monday in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Today in Conservative Media is a daily roundup of the biggest stories in the right-wing press.

Thursday afternoon the broad outlines of the White House’s immigration reform proposal leaked. It offers a pathway to citizenship for some 1.8 million undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as young children in return for $25 billion for a border wall and security, the end of the visa lottery, as well as restrictions on legal immigrants bringing family members to the country (what the right refers to as “chain migration”). Not all of the details of the Trump immigration plan are known as of yet, but Breitbart appeared to be displeased with what it saw and led with a story titled: “Don’s Amnesty Bonanza.” The site called in a dial-a-quote from Kansas Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach, who told Breitbart: “Expanding the pool of amnesty recipients to aliens beyond those who have already obtained DACA is an extremely bad idea.” Other stories topping the Breitbart home page Thursday evening include: “Warning: Plan Expands Citizenship for Aliens to Potentially Uncontrollable Levels” and “White House Plan: Big Amnesty Now, Nothing for Americans Until 2027.” So they’re not super fired-up over at Steve Bannon’s old stomping grounds. Even before the news emerged Thursday, Breitbart had tagged Trump “Amnesty Don” for his previous support for allowing Dreamers to become citizens.

The Trump plan—which offers a real concession to Democrats on citizenship for Dreamers—was expected to outrage the far-right Breitbart wing of the party, but what about moderates? The jury is still out, but for now, the response is more positive. National Review editor Rich Lowry offered a preliminary appraisal of the leaked plan saying it’s “generous on the Dreamer side,” “the restriction and enforcement priorities sound reasonable,” and “[t]here is appropriately an emphasis on new legal authorities on the border, not just the wall.” “But I wonder what our immigration wonks will think of the proposal to work through the family visa backlog,” Lowry writes. A portion of the proposal would reallocate the visas from the visa lottery to clear the backlog of people waiting for family visas and high-skilled green card holders.

And what will Democrats think? Can a compromise be struck? National Review’s David French doesn’t see a Democratic Party that’s interested in compromising on much these days. “In the last two decades we’ve witnessed remarkable, rapid Democratic changes from tolerance to intolerance on critical political, cultural, and religious issues,” French writes. “The Democratic position on immigration has moved rapidly and decisively to the left, so rapidly and decisively that internal progressive debates that were common even a few years ago are settled.”

In other news

Ramesh Ponnuru at National Review cases out what the Republican agenda should look like in the year to come even though “the prospect of a political hanging” in the midterms is “not concentrating Republican minds on an agenda.” “You would think that Republicans would be scrambling to get as much done as possible,” Ponnuru writes. “But you would be wrong.” Despite all of the doom and gloom about Republican’s chances this November, David Byler at Weekly Standard offers this reminder: “It won’t be easy for Democrats to take the Senate in 2018.” Byler breaks down why the “basic math of the 2018 Senate elections shows a challenge for Democrats.” Perhaps sensing a surge in GOP optimism, Jim Geraghty weighs in for National Review on why “The House GOP’s Outlook Is Better Than You Think.”

Both Breitbart and the Daily Caller smelled a rat in the timing of the just-released photo of then–Sen. Barack Obama and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan at a 2005 Congressional Black Caucus meeting. Photographer Askia Muhammad took the photo but never published it, because he thought it would be “damaging politically” to the young Obama.

One more thing You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support. Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future. Join Slate Plus