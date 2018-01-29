 Skip to the content

* The Latest Scuttlebutt About Barbary Pirates
The Angle

The Angle: Grammy Fail Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on the State of the Union, Putin’s power, and the Grammys at 60.

By

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna at the Grammys.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Disrespect: Hip-hop artists like Kendrick Lamar still show up at the Grammys, anchoring the proceedings with unbeatable performances. Yet voters consistently refuse to pick rap albums for the biggest awards. Carl Wilson wonders how long it will be before more rappers follow Jay-Z’s lead and refuse to perform.

Hidden purpose: By talking so much and so publicly about the supposed “negotiations” over the president’s interview with Robert Mueller, the Trump camp is taking advantage of Mueller’s necessary silence to shape perception of the investigation, Samuel W. Buell and Lisa Kern Griffin write.

A blip: Donald Trump’s State of the Union will inevitably generate some irritating cable-news punditry, but whether or not it’s “well-received,” the speech will lose all impact by the end of the week, Jim Newell writes. Such is the nature of an old tradition in the age of Twitter.

Limited: Despite public protests supporting his opposition, Vladimir Putin is not going to face a single challenger of note in his next election. But, as Josh Keating writes, plenty of other events—the “frustrating stalemate” in Ukraine, war in Syria, Donald Trump’s inability (or refusal) to give Putin what he wants—are turning against the Russian leader.

For fun: A politics writer’s trash TV habit.

Only crap,

Rebecca

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

The Chicago Sun-Times Suspends Richard Roeper While It Figures Out if His Twitter Followers Are Real

Elliot Hannon

There’s a Typo on Tickets for Trump’s First State of the Union. Obviously.

Matthew Dessem

Great Momemts in State of the Uniom History

Will Oremus

Facebook Is Putting More “Local News” in Your Feed. That’s a Lot Harder Than It Sounds.

Isaac Chotiner

The Author of Little Girls in Pretty Boxes on Gymnastics’ Culture of Abuse

Elliot Hannon

Today in Conservative Media: The Real Constitutional Crisis Will Be When Congress Tries to Protect Mueller

Most Engaging

This Year’s Grammys Should Make Artists Like Kendrick Lamar Question Why They Even Show Up

Carl Wilson

The Obstruction Case Is Getting Solid

William Saletan

Warriors Derangement Syndrome

Jack Hamilton

The NBA is on the verge of a collective nervous breakdown.

Stop Asking What’s Wrong With Trump

Mike Pesca

It’s not disqualifying insanity we should worry about. It’s his shameful ignorance.