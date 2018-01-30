Still standing up for Trump. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Ways around: Will Saletan collects the many, many flavors of Republican excuses for Trump’s move to fire Robert Mueller. “Idle conversation”; “Hey, that was private!”; and “It’s all politics” are a few favorites.

Far from it: Fred Kaplan happened to be there for Nixon’s last State of the Union and reports that the room felt polarized, full of drama, and (to a 19-year-old intern) totally thrilling. He doesn’t think Trump’s speech tonight will face anything like that climate.

Not going to happen: Today the New York Times ran another hopeful editorial about the possible emergence of a viable third party. Osita Nwanevu isn’t having it.

Same old: Isaac Chotiner interviews Joan Ryan, who wrote The Book about the toxic culture of gymnastics and figure skating decades ago, and finds her totally unsurprised by the Larry Nassar revelations.

For fun: The Dundee movie that isn’t.

