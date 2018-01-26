U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the White House for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Last night’s revelations: Jeremy Stahl adds up theories as to why Trump lawyer Don McGahn acted to prevent the president from firing Robert Mueller and ponders why we’re finding out about this now. Isaac Chotiner talked to lawyer Jacob S. Frenkel, who doubts that the fact that the president wanted to fire Mueller can prove obstruction, in the absence of action.

The cover-up: Ryan Goodman explains why he thinks a pattern of perjury among Trump’s associates points to the existence of a conspiracy.

Won’t be easy: The White House’s latest immigration proposal satisfies no one—but that doesn’t mean it’ll work, Jim Newell writes.

Running wild: The Golden State Warriors are the best team in the NBA, and likely to remain so. This season, their dominance has turned everyone else in the NBA into an anxious mess. Jack Hamilton sums up the drama.

For fun: Eagles vs. Patriots, for the uninvested.

For more fun: IT’S LADY BIRD!

I COULDN’T RESIST,

REBECCA

