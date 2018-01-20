The Funniest, Most Poignant Signs From the 2018 Women’s March

A woman holds a sign in First Ward Park as she takes part in the Remarchable Women rally in Charlotte, North Carolina on January 20, 2018, marking the one-year anniversary of the Women’s March. LOGAN CYRUS/Getty Images

Tens of thousands of people joined forces across the United States—and in several cities around the world—for the second Women’s March on Saturday, in part marking the first anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration. The overarching message of the marches was clear: harness female activism into electoral gains during the midterms.

But, as usual with these types of demonstrations, there was plenty of room for creativity, too. Many marchers channeled their anger and frustration toward Trump—and the patriarchy in general—through some clever, insightful, and funny signs.

Here are some of the best:

Jordan, 23, is from Atlanta and she has a message: #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/WoYSInyYrn — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 20, 2018

I’m actually screaming. This lady singlehandedly ended Dump #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/memwzsbfO8 — Emilia | Medusa is not a villian (@llamaemilia) January 20, 2018

Might be my favorite sign from the #WomensMarch so far pic.twitter.com/WYZOxBCEMt — Liz Plank (@feministabulous) January 20, 2018

Nuff said. #womensmarchnyc #womensmarch A post shared by Alan Lewis (@koshersam718) on Jan 20, 2018 at 8:28am PST

#womensmarch #womensmarch2018 #signs #impeachtrump A post shared by Debbie Whittaker (@debbiewhittaker313) on Jan 20, 2018 at 11:59am PST