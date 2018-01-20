The Funniest, Most Poignant Signs From the 2018 Women’s March

Tens of thousands of people joined forces across the United States—and in several cities around the world—for the second Women’s March on Saturday, in part marking the first anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration. The overarching message of the marches was clear: harness female activism into electoral gains during the midterms.
But, as usual with these types of demonstrations, there was plenty of room for creativity, too. Many marchers channeled their anger and frustration toward Trump—and the patriarchy in general—through some clever, insightful, and funny signs.
Here are some of the best:
