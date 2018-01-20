 Skip to the content

* A brain floating in a hoodie-draped jar
The Slatest

The Funniest, Most Poignant Signs From the 2018 Women’s March

By

A woman holds a sign in First Ward Park as she takes part in the Remarchable Women rally in Charlotte, North Carolina on January 20, 2018, marking the one-year anniversary of the Women's March.
A woman holds a sign in First Ward Park as she takes part in the Remarchable Women rally in Charlotte, North Carolina on January 20, 2018, marking the one-year anniversary of the Women’s March.
LOGAN CYRUS/Getty Images

Tens of thousands of people joined forces across the United States—and in several cities around the world—for the second Women’s March on Saturday, in part marking the first anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration. The overarching message of the marches was clear: harness female activism into electoral gains during the midterms.
But, as usual with these types of demonstrations, there was plenty of room for creativity, too. Many marchers channeled their anger and frustration toward Trump—and the patriarchy in general—through some clever, insightful, and funny signs.

Here are some of the best:

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

Watch Viola Davis’ Stirring Speech at the 2018 Women’s March

Jim Newell

How the Shutdown Ends

Daniel Politi

White House Comments Line Blames Democrats for “Holding Government Funding … Hostage”

Daniel Politi

Troller-in-Chief Strikes Again: Trump Says it’s “Perfect Day” for Women to March

Daniel Politi

The Funniest, Most Poignant Signs From the 2018 Women’s March

Daniel Politi

Michael Wolff Suggests Trump Is Having an Extramarital Affair “Now”

Most Engaging

Trump’s Sad, Pathetic Affair With Stormy Daniels Will Remind You of His Sad, Pathetic Presidency

Katy Waldman

The Funniest, Most Poignant Signs From the 2018 Women’s March

Daniel Politi

Michael Wolff Suggests Trump Is Having an Extramarital Affair “Now”

Daniel Politi

An Awful Ruling From One of Trump’s Worst Judicial Appointees

Mark Joseph Stern

John K. Bush’s opinion in Peffer v. Stephens will let the police ransack almost any suspect’s home.