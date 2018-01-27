 Skip to the content

* Among this decade's chart-conquering brain fungi
Hillary Clinton Praises “Activist Bitches Supporting Bitches” in Video

Secretary Hillary Clinton speaks onstage during The Teen Vogue Summit LA: Keynote Conversation with Hillary Rodham Clinton and actress Yara Shahidi on December 2, 2017 in Playa Vista, California.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

At a time when Hillary Clinton finds herself embroiled in controversy after a New York Times report that she kept a top adviser on her 2008 campaign after he was accused of sexual harassment, a video was published showing the former secretary of state thanking “activist bitches supporting bitches.”

Clinton made the comments in a video that was posted on Twitter by Huffington Post commentator Alex Mohajer, although it is unclear where or when it was recorded. “Hey everyone, I just wanted to say thanks,” Clinton says in the video. “Thanks for your feminism, for your activism, and all I can hope is you keep up the really important, good work.” After those words, someone off-screen can be heard saying “activist bitches supporting bitches,” which leads Clinton to repeat the phrase with a laugh. “And let me just say, this is directed to the activist bitches supporting bitches, so let’s go,” the former Democratic presidential nominee says.

The video was posted less than an hour before Clinton took to Twitter to say she was “dismayed” by sexual harassment allegations against a senior adviser during the 2008 campaign, saying the issues were “taken seriously and addressed.” The former presidential candidate said she called the “young woman” at the center of the controversy to “tell her how proud I am of her and to make sure she knows what all women should: we deserve to be heard.” Clinton failed to address though exactly why she decided to not fire the adviser, Burns Strider, despite the recommendation of her campaign manager.

Daniel Politi

