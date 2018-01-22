The Angle: Like Laundry Edition

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer leaves a meeting with Senate Democrats on Monday. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

What they got: Did centrist Senate Democrats score a victory today? Or will Mitch McConnell most definitely renege on his promise to debate immigration in February? Jim Newell, for one, thinks the Dems got played for fools. Ben Mathis-Lilley rounds up opinions on Twitter, where progressive moods range from apocalyptic (thanks, Osita) to sanguine.

More of same: Trump is going to sign the Nuclear Posture Review, a document that puts forth policy similar to Bush’s and Obama’s. Although that sounds soothing, it should actually scare us, Fred Kaplan writes.

We’re done: Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump. We’ve been thinking about Trump so much, our brains are full of holes. Katy Waldman is no longer interested but cannot escape. Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump.

Not me: Evan Urquhart, who takes testosterone, doesn’t have nearly the same experience as Andrew Sullivan with the hormone. That’s why Sullivan shouldn’t use his own life as proof of gender difference.

For fun: Enjoy these Twitter dunks on Trump’s desk.

Or this one, even better,

Rebecca

