 Skip to the content

* 10,000 Spoons
The Angle

The Angle: Like Laundry Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on testosterone, Trump overload, and whether the Democrats folded.

By

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22 : Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) leaves a meeting with Senate Democrats on Capitol Hill, January 22, 2018 in Washington, DC. Lawmakers are continuing to seek a deal to end the government shutdown, now in day three. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer leaves a meeting with Senate Democrats on Monday.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

What they got: Did centrist Senate Democrats score a victory today? Or will Mitch McConnell most definitely renege on his promise to debate immigration in February? Jim Newell, for one, thinks the Dems got played for fools. Ben Mathis-Lilley rounds up opinions on Twitter, where progressive moods range from apocalyptic (thanks, Osita) to sanguine.

More of same: Trump is going to sign the Nuclear Posture Review, a document that puts forth policy similar to Bush’s and Obama’s. Although that sounds soothing, it should actually scare us, Fred Kaplan writes.

We’re done: Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump. We’ve been thinking about Trump so much, our brains are full of holes. Katy Waldman is no longer interested but cannot escape. Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump.

Not me: Evan Urquhart, who takes testosterone, doesn’t have nearly the same experience as Andrew Sullivan with the hormone. That’s why Sullivan shouldn’t use his own life as proof of gender difference.

For fun: Enjoy these Twitter dunks on Trump’s desk.

Or this one, even better,

Rebecca

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Elliot Hannon

Michigan Man Arrested for Calling in Death Threats to CNN Over “Fake News”

Matthew Dessem

Neil Diamond, Diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, Retires From Touring

Elliot Hannon

FBI Director Reportedly Threatened to Resign Amid White House Pressure to Fire Embattled Deputy From Comey Era

Elliot Hannon

Today in Conservative Media: Schumer Totally Caved on the Shutdown. Just Ask Other Democrats.

Inkoo Kang

Facebook Watch, Which Is Supposed to Take On Netflix, Isn’t Very Watchable Yet

Osita Nwanevu

The Democrats Are Losers

Most Engaging

The Funniest, Most Poignant Signs From the 2018 Women’s March

Daniel Politi

White House Releases Hilarious Photos to Show Trump Is “Working” During Shutdown

Daniel Politi

Michael Wolff Suggests Trump Is Having an Extramarital Affair “Now”

Daniel Politi

Why Democrats Caved

Jim Newell

It’s what you do when you’ve lost.