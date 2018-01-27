Taliban Pack Ambulance With Explosives, Kill at Least 95 in Afghan Capital

At least one attacker driving an ambulance packed with explosives detonated them near a checkpoint on a busy street on Saturday, killing at least 95 people and injuring 158 others in the Afghan capital of Kabul. The Taliban quickly claimed responsibility for the attack, which came only a week after militants stormed a high-end hotel in Kabul and killed 22 people, including 14 foreigners.
Officials expect the death toll to rise as nearby hospitals were overwhelmed with the sheer number of wounded—many of whom were in critical condition—in what was the deadliest attack in months in Afghanistan. “It’s a massacre,” said Dejan Panic, the coordinator in Afghanistan for the Italian aid group Emergency, said.
The busy street is one of the most guarded in the capital because many ministries have offices there and it’s also home to several embassies. The attacker managed to pass through one security checkpoint by saying he needed to get a patient to another checkpoint quickly. Police realized something was amiss at a second checkpoint but couldn’t stop the attacker before he detonated the explosives near the old Ministry of the Interior building.
Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah took to Twitter to condemn the attack as “insane, inhuman, heinous and a warcrime.” The Afghanistan chapter of the International Committee of the Red Cross called the use of an ambulance in an attack “harrowing,” adding that it could amount to “perfidy.”
The International Committee of the Red Cross added that “ambulances are for saving lives, not destroying them.”
