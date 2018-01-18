 Skip to the content

This New Report About Stormy Daniels, Trump, Spanking, and Shark Week Is Highly Believable (Really!)

The Forbes magazine cover in question.
Forbes … after dark?
Forbes/Illustration by Holly Allen

It had been more than 24 hours since something insane and disturbing had emerged about pornographic actress Stormy Daniels’ alleged 2006-era affair with Donald Trump, which was a long time by this fast-evolving story’s standards, but Mother Jones has now delivered the goods:

According to 2009 emails between political operatives who were at the time advising Daniels on a possible political campaign, [Daniels] claimed that her affair with Trump included an unusual act: spanking him with a copy of Forbes magazine. 

The Forbes issue in question, MoJo goes on to report, may have featured Trump and his children Don Jr. and Ivanka on its cover. And when taken in context, this bizarre detail may go further to confirm Daniels’ story than anything that’s been reported elsewhere, because she apparently disclosed it casually—rather than as part of any premeditated media strategy—after someone she was working with on a potential Senate campaign (!) in Louisiana happened to see Trump’s number in her phone. From Mother Jones again:

According to a May 8, 2009, email written by an operative advising Daniels, who asked not to be identified, Daniels at one point scrolled through her cellphone contacts to provide her consultants with a list of [potential donors] … on the list: Donald Trump.

The operative later wrote the following to a professional acquaintance:

“She says one time he made her sit with him for three hours watching ‘shark week.’ Another time he had her spank him with a Forbes magazine.” 

The Shark Week detail, moreover, matches up with what In Touch magazine is reporting about what Daniels said about her interactions with Trump during a 2011 interview. (She’s since reportedly been paid $130,000 by a Trump attorney to sign an agreement that prevents her from discussing the alleged affair. Trump, through representatives, has said no affair took place.)

Ben Mathis-Lilley

