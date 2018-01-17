“Ugh, Here We Go”: Magazine Says Porn Actress Described Sex With Trump in Shelved 2011 Interview

Stormy Daniels and an admirer at the 2012 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Last Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that a pornographic actress who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels had been paid $130,000 just before the 2016 election by an attorney who represents Donald Trump. The newspaper wrote that the payment was made in exchange for Daniels’ agreement not to publicly discuss an alleged sexual relationship she’d had with Trump that began in 2006, after he was already married to Melania Trump. On Tuesday, Slate’s Jacob Weisberg wrote about his own 2016 attempts to cover Daniels’ rumored affair with Trump—during which Weisberg contacted Daniels and she intimated that she would be willing to share specific details about her sexual encounter with the now-president, but only for a price. Now, however, the tabloid magazine In Touch reports that Daniels actually did give them an account of her encounter with Trump in an interview that was conducted in 2011 when he was merely the star of The Apprentice:

Stormy told In Touch, “[The sex] was textbook generic,” while discussing the fling they had less than four months after Donald’s wife, Melania, gave birth to their son, Barron. “I actually don’t even know why I did it, but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, ‘Please, don’t try to pay me.’”

Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen has denied that Trump had sex with Daniels, but the magazine says her ex-husband and a close friend corroborated her account of her relationship with Trump in 2011 and that she passed a lie detector test at that time as well. (It’s not clear why the publication didn’t run her story when it was reported—but of course, in 2011, Trump was a minor celebrity and not the president.) Her descriptions of their initial interactions in Las Vegas in 2006, as quoted in the piece, are also quite specific:

At one point, Stormy told In Touch, she excused herself to go to the bathroom. “When I came out, he was sitting on the bed and he was like, ‘Come here.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh, here we go.’ And we started kissing.”

Daniels, In Touch says, attests that she met with Trump “on several more occasions” after the Las Vegas encounter.

Update, 12 p.m.: The Daily Beast reports that In Touch will publish its complete 2011 interview with Daniels “later this week”—and that the interview will cover such subjects as “what he’s like down there.” USA! USA! USA!

