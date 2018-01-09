Steve Bannon to Step Down From Breitbart

Steve Bannon speaks before the arrival of Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore during a campaign event at Jordan’s Activity Barn on December 11, 2017 in Midland City, Alabama. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Breitbart News announced that Steve Bannon will be stepping down as executive chairman. From their statement:

Bannon said, “I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform.” According to Breitbart CEO Larry Solov, “Steve is a valued part of our legacy, and we will always be grateful for his contributions, and what he has helped us to accomplish.”

The announcement follows the publication of the book Fire and Fury, which detailed comments made by Bannon alleging that the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign had been “treasonous.” Last week, the Mercer family, who have backed Bannon’s projects financially, including a stake in Breitbart News, condemned his remarks. “My family and I have not communicated with Steve Bannon in many months and have provided no financial support to his political agenda, nor do we support his recent actions and statements,” Rebekah Mercer said in a statement.

In a statement of his own Sunday, Bannon expressed “regret” for not responding to the controversy over his remarks more promptly and argued his comments had been mischaracterized and aimed at Paul Manafort, who had also attended Trump Jr.’s meeting.