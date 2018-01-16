Winners of the men’s doubles competition of the Tata Open Maharashtra ATP tennis tournament, Jan. 6—or Slate staffers celebrating our redesign on Tuesday? Hard to say. INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/Getty Images

Is that you? Yes! Look at our new website! Fancy-pantsy! Our editor Julia Turner gives you a tour of the redesign; our design director Jason Santa Maria explains the big-picture thinking behind the changes (it’s deep); and our director of technology Greg Lavallee offers a nuts-and-bolts look at the structure holding up the new Slate.

Interesting to humans: One major change on our site is the advent of a new section, Human Interest. Human Interest will do some of the work of the old Double X rubric (which we’re retiring as of today—R.I.P., R.I.P.) as well as bring a new spin to the subjects of relationships, family, and work. Editor Laura Bennett explains the change.

We’ve got a ton of excellent Human Interest stories to kick the section off properly. Christina Cauterucci speaks with her 100-year-old great-aunt, the first in our series, “Interviews With an Old Person.” Our new parenting columnists Nicole Cliffe and Carvell Wallace answer some impossible questions, proving that you should send them yours! (Email careandfeeding@slate.com.) I explore the philosophy of toy limitation and wonder how long I can stick to my no-plastic-crap policy. Hanna Rosin and David Plotz dissect the difference that causes all of the arguments in their marriage. And so much more.

Still that guy: Leading our redesign in Politics are two stories assessing the Trump presidency so far. Jim Newell thinks that many of the president’s accomplishments are reversible if Democrats win a few elections—and soon. But Jamelle Bouie points out that even if that’s the case, the racial grievances Trump has stoked will stick around.

Committed: It’s got nothing to do with the redesign, but don’t miss our Torie Bosch’s heartfelt, wry essay on the language we use to talk about suicide.

For fun: There is no God.

Truly, there is not,

Rebecca

